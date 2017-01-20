What millennials want from Donald Trump

Story highlights Hill: Millennials just want an economy that works for us again

If Trump can pull it off, millennials -- and the parents of millennials still living at home -- will support him in record numbers

Harlan Hill is a startup founder and political consultant. The opinions in this article belong to the author

(CNN) Mr. Trump, just give us a shot at the American Dream!

In the way of that dream are macroeconomic headwinds like automation and globalism that Trump can't control, but there are also several policies changes that he can control. You see, many American millennials have delayed major life milestones simply because we can't afford them.

For instance, we've put off buying our first house, getting married and having children. If he pays attention to us in his first 100 days, President Trump can unleash the enormous economic potential of my generation.

He should start by making it easier for millennials to borrow money for a mortgage. After the 2008 Financial Crisis, the Federal Government cracked down on big bank lending. Today, the paperwork and bureaucratic red tape scares off millions of potential home buyers. In fact, according to a White House report , millenials are "less likely to be homeowners than young adults from previous generations".

