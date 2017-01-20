Why we'll help Mr. Trump put people of color first

Story highlights Marc H. Morial: Donald Trump has an opportunity to be a leader for all Americans, not just white Americans

Morial: The National Urban League and the social justice community will support Trump in expanding, protecting the rights of people of color

But leaders will also stand in opposition to any attempts to roll back 50 years of progress on civil rights

Marc H. Morial is President and CEO of the National Urban League. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In the days and weeks following the 2016 presidential election, a wave of racially motivated hate crimes and harassment swept the nation. Many of the perpetrators invoked the name of Donald Trump, suggesting that a new ethos had descended upon the United States.

Of all the dangers and uncertainties represented by the incoming administration, the assumption of a fundamental ethical change is potentially the most destructive. We are not a different country just because we have a different president. Our principles of inclusiveness, respect for diversity and opportunity for all citizens haven't changed. Our core values can and should remain the same.

Marc H. Morial

President Donald Trump has an opportunity to prove to the perpetrators of hate crimes and harassment who invoke his name that they are mistaken. He has an opportunity to state repeatedly and unequivocally that this is not what his administration represents.

Most importantly, he has an opportunity to show us in the actions he takes and the policies he advocates for that he truly is a leader for all Americans, not just white ones.

As the president and CEO of the National Urban League , one of the nation's oldest and largest racial justice and economic empowerment organizations, this is my fervent hope. At a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, in October, Trump said , "Every African-American citizen in this country is entitled to a government that puts their jobs, wages and security first."