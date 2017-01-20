Why legitimacy is what Donald Trump needs most

Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with his family during the Inaugural Parade.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Police escorts participate in the Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington, DC.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
From left, first lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Inaugural Parade.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.