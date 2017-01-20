Why legitimacy is what Donald Trump needs most

Story highlights Cedric L. Alexander: President Trump will not have automatic legitimacy now that he has taken oath of office

Like our law enforcement, our new President will have to show himself as President of all the people all the time, he writes

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and director of public safety at the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. He is a former national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Donald John Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. Each inauguration, including Friday's, has been legal and fully in accordance with the United States Constitution. Yet much that the new president has said and proposes to do now that he has become the President is causing many people, most notably Congressman John Lewis earlier this month, to question the legitimacy of his presidency even before he takes the oath.

Cedric L. Alexander

For those of us in law enforcement, the word "legitimacy" has a very precise and consequential meaning. For us, it does not describe the authority we acquire by law, after we have sworn our oath. For us, legitimacy is something that comes after the swearing-in. It is something we acquire only after we are on the streets. It is an honor we earn from the people we serve.

Let me say that, as a former deputy sheriff and a current police executive, I feel the pain -- or what certainly should be the pain -- of our new president whose legitimacy has been challenged. For both police officers and presidents, legal authority is necessary, but it is not sufficient. Both jobs also require the people to vote their legitimacy. No law governs this. In the case of the president, legitimacy is not the result of an election held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Instead, it comes from the genuinely popular election that is held every single day after the inauguration. Day by day, the people decide whether or not to vote their leader legitimate. Every day, the President, like the police officer, must earn legitimacy by all he says and does.

As legitimacy is not conferred by law upon the taking of an oath, so you don't have to break the law to lose your legitimacy. It is the people who confer legitimacy upon us. They do so only if we demonstrate fairness and complete transparency in the way we treat the members of the community and help to resolve their disputes. A patrol officer can operate "strictly by the book" and still be denied legitimacy if he or she fails to treat people with respect, is not open and upfront about what he or she does, makes arrests just because the law says an officer can, or shows no empathy because empathy is required by no law.

At the core of legitimacy is procedural justice. Now, nothing is more destructive to procedural justice than bias. Bias is a common, maybe universal human trait. Most police jurisdictions recognize this and therefore take steps to train their officers to recognize and overcome their biases. They do this not just because the 14th Amendment guarantees the right to "equal protection of the laws," but because only by acting without bias can a police agency earn legitimacy.