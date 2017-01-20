Breaking News

Why legitimacy is what Donald Trump needs most

By Cedric L. Alexander

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
President Donald Trump steps out of his limousine in front of the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday, January 20.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with his family during the Inaugural Parade.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center, waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with his family during the Inaugural Parade.
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, January 20.
President Donald Trump waves as he walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, January 20.
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps marches during the Inaugural Parade on January 20 in Washington, DC.
Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, in Washington, DC.
Secret Service members surround the presidential limousine as it drives up Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, in Washington, DC.
Police escorts participate in the Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington, DC.
Police escorts participate in the Inaugural Parade procession on January 20, in Washington, DC.
From left, first lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
From left, first lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence review the troops as part of the inaugural ceremonies.
Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Inaugural Parade.
Members of a military band line up prior to marching in the Inaugural Parade.
President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
President Trump waves to Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the election, during his speech at the inaugural luncheon. He was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
Dignitaries bow their heads in prayer during the inaugural luncheon.
Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
Newly sworn in President Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton.
President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
President Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony.
The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
The Obamas and Trumps walk to Marine One after Donald Trump was sworn in as President.
President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
President Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20.
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Trump is sworn in as President with his wife, Melania, at his side.
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Supporters watch as Trump appears for his inauguration.
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as Pence's wife, Karen, holds the bible.
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol to be sworn in.
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
President Barack Obama chats with Trump before the ceremony.
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol.
Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
Trump waits to step out onto the portico for his presidential inauguration.
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Pence arrives at the Capitol for the inauguration.
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive on the West Front of the Capitol. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi step before them.
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Melania Trump arrives for the ceremony.
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Former President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush wait for the ceremony to begin.
Trump&#39;s children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Trump's children look for their seats before the ceremony begins.
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Supreme Court justices await the ceremony. Front from left: Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas. Back from left: Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito.
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump&#39;s swearing-in.
Crowds file in along the National Mall before Trump's swearing-in.
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Former House Speakers Newt Gingrich and John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
The presidential motorcade moves down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities.
The Obamas welcome the Trumps to the White House as they arrive for inauguration festivities.
President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
President Obama kisses the first lady as they await the arrival of President-elect Trump and his wife, Melania.
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John&#39;s.
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
The rain doesn&#39;t deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration.
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Story highlights

  • Cedric L. Alexander: President Trump will not have automatic legitimacy now that he has taken oath of office
  • Like our law enforcement, our new President will have to show himself as President of all the people all the time, he writes

Cedric L. Alexander is a CNN law enforcement analyst and director of public safety at the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia. He is a former national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)Donald John Trump is now the 45th president of the United States. Each inauguration, including Friday's, has been legal and fully in accordance with the United States Constitution. Yet much that the new president has said and proposes to do now that he has become the President is causing many people, most notably Congressman John Lewis earlier this month, to question the legitimacy of his presidency even before he takes the oath.

For those of us in law enforcement, the word "legitimacy" has a very precise and consequential meaning. For us, it does not describe the authority we acquire by law, after we have sworn our oath. For us, legitimacy is something that comes after the swearing-in. It is something we acquire only after we are on the streets. It is an honor we earn from the people we serve.
    Let me say that, as a former deputy sheriff and a current police executive, I feel the pain -- or what certainly should be the pain -- of our new president whose legitimacy has been challenged. For both police officers and presidents, legal authority is necessary, but it is not sufficient. Both jobs also require the people to vote their legitimacy. No law governs this. In the case of the president, legitimacy is not the result of an election held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Instead, it comes from the genuinely popular election that is held every single day after the inauguration. Day by day, the people decide whether or not to vote their leader legitimate. Every day, the President, like the police officer, must earn legitimacy by all he says and does.
    As legitimacy is not conferred by law upon the taking of an oath, so you don't have to break the law to lose your legitimacy. It is the people who confer legitimacy upon us. They do so only if we demonstrate fairness and complete transparency in the way we treat the members of the community and help to resolve their disputes. A patrol officer can operate "strictly by the book" and still be denied legitimacy if he or she fails to treat people with respect, is not open and upfront about what he or she does, makes arrests just because the law says an officer can, or shows no empathy because empathy is required by no law.
    At the core of legitimacy is procedural justice. Now, nothing is more destructive to procedural justice than bias. Bias is a common, maybe universal human trait. Most police jurisdictions recognize this and therefore take steps to train their officers to recognize and overcome their biases. They do this not just because the 14th Amendment guarantees the right to "equal protection of the laws," but because only by acting without bias can a police agency earn legitimacy.
    I appreciated the way in which Donald Trump reached out to the people in December with what he has called his "thank you tour," but I worried that the tour itinerary gave the appearance of bias because it was confined to states and places that supported his election. More recently, I have had concerns about the intemperate disrespect he has shown to members of the press. As a law enforcement executive, I can tell you that I regard the press as an invaluable ally in creating trust with the public. They deserve respect. The same is true of the intelligence community (IC), the vital eyes and ears of the President and the entire executive branch, which includes our federal partners in law enforcement. To publicly denigrate the IC, as Mr. Trump has done, is to administer a senseless self-inflicted wound.
    As we in law enforcement swear oaths to serve and protect everyone in our community, so a president needs to show himself as president of all the people all the time. With some anxiety, therefore, I worry if the our new President intends to continue employing, after he assumes office, a private security force at certain public events. During the campaign, the mission of this security cadre was largely to suppress or eject hecklers, something the Secret Service, sworn to uphold the Constitution, including its First Amendment right to free speech, cannot and will not do. Paying an unsworn squad to suppress the free expression of dissent does not build legitimacy.
    I hope and I pray that our new President will lead in ways that earn him the legitimacy every president needs, regardless of the law, regardless of the result of an election. We all have a stake in the legitimacy of our president's authority. Our nation needs legitimate leaders. For me and for others in the law enforcement community, the need for legitimacy in the highest office is especially important. During his campaign, Donald Trump called himself the "law and order candidate." I applauded that because it put the 45th president in line with the very first. George Washington described himself as the nation's "Chief Magistrate," a steward of law and order. As the first president, Washington defined the job. As he saw it, the president's primary role was to execute and enforce the laws Congress enacted. President Trump has promised to do the same, and so I feel a brotherhood with our new Chief Magistrate. We both promise a commitment to law and order.
    That is why I appeal to Donald Trump to open his presidency by reading the Final Report of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing. It was my honor in 2015 to have been appointed to that task force by Barack Obama, and I can assure the new "Chief Magistrate" that my fellow members and I put into the Final Report everything we have learned about the importance of legitimacy in policing. Each of us on that task force understood that, for most Americans most of the time, the police are the government. Whether saving a life, showing a citizen the way to the Post Office, peacefully resolving a dispute on the street, intervening in a dangerous domestic dispute, delivering a new baby, or explaining why a traffic ticket must be issued, the police officer both represents and embodies the power and authority of the government. It is their duty to act without bias and with respect and empathy, so that the power and authority of a government of law earns legitimacy.
    I can assure our new President that we of the law enforcement community will, by our actions, earn the legitimacy that will help him to govern. In turn, we ask him to govern in ways that will also earn legitimacy. As police officers and as Americans, we need this.