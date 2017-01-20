Breaking News

Inauguration in 140 characters

Updated 11:10 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Obamas welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House on Friday, January 20, as they arrive for &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/donald-trump-inauguration-how-to-watch/index.html&quot;&gt;inauguration festivities&lt;/a&gt;. Trump&#39;s swearing-in will mark the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year&#39;s bitter presidential election.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Obamas welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the White House on Friday, January 20, as they arrive for inauguration festivities. Trump's swearing-in will mark the culmination of a stunning upset victory in last year's bitter presidential election.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Newt Gingrich and former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Newt Gingrich and former Speaker of the House John Boehner arrive with their wives at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd from the West Front of the Capitol before the ceremony.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the inauguration.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Sen. Ted Cruz arrives for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife, Marilyn, arrive for the ceremony.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the Capitol.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John&#39;s Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President-elect Mike Pence arrives for a worship service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John&#39;s.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The Rev. Luis Leon greets the Trumps on their arrival for the service at St. John's.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
The rain doesn&#39;t deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The rain doesn't deter a crowd from gathering to watch the inauguration ceremony.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Workers dry seats on the West Front of the US Capitol.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, prepare to leave the White House for the final time.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration.
Photos: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day
The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol as Washington prepares for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
01 inauguration 012010 inauguration 012013 inauguration 012011 inauguration 012014 inauguration 012012 inauguration 012009 inauguration 012008 inauguration 012002 inauguration 012003 inauguration 012004 inauguration 012005 inauguration 012006 inauguration 012007 inauguration 0120

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors during President Donald Trump's inauguration.