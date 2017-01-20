Inauguration in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors during President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Which car would you most want to be fly on wall? 1st ladies? Veeps? POTUS?? #Inauguration— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) January 20, 2017
By 3pm, watch for Executive Orders on Syrian refugees, border wall, and extreme vetting. Only first will be something new. Others for show.— Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 20, 2017
Thinking back to Obama's 1st inauguration, GW Bush expressing what an electrifying moment it was for America. Even most Republicans excited— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 20, 2017
Many democrats refused to embrace this day in our history. History will remember their lack of grace/respect for america & @realDonaldTrump— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) January 20, 2017
Remembering that day, 8 yrs ago, looking out from Inaugural platform at this sea of humanity. I'm sure Trump team is feeling same thrill. pic.twitter.com/MMcPhIfggU— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 20, 2017
The peaceful transfer of power is keystone of democracy. Respect the moment, the ceremony, the office. Demand its occupant respect it too.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 20, 2017
"We must stop this authoritarianism!"- say the protestors who refuse to accept a democratic election and march through the streets in masks— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 20, 2017
Looking at the DC crowd, comparing it to those who attended Obama's inauguration, hard not to see two different Americas. #InaugurationDay— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) January 20, 2017
Can't wait to call him Mr. President in just a few hours! @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dhFNqSFALn— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) January 20, 2017
#Melania came from little & rose to the WH She shld champion other immigrant women, often forced to sell their bodies & souls #Inauguration— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) January 20, 2017
Why I love america! Seeing the smooth transition of power between @realDonaldTrump @POTUS is a reminder of why we are blessed. #MAGA— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) January 20, 2017
Gave my tics to our kids. They went early to get as close as they could. GREAT day for America & the world. Will be on @CNN later to comment pic.twitter.com/d6jjTmNs7Q— Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) January 20, 2017
Amazing moment right now- THIS is what a peaceful transition of power looks like @CNN #Inauguration— Michael Smerconish (@smerconish) January 20, 2017
#InnaugurationDay Outgoing Pres leaves letter in Oval Office Desk tradition, Obama should attach birth certificate to his— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) January 20, 2017
Trump will be sworn in today to the REM classic "Its the End of the world" https://t.co/JJVbnn73ri— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) January 20, 2017
As @realDonaldTrump prays for guidance, the whole world holds its breath. Just what might this new era for #America hold for them?— David A. Andelman (@DavidAndelman) January 20, 2017
And you made ours a better country. Thank you, Mr. President. Proud of you! https://t.co/caMq1CjrbV— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 20, 2017
8 yrs ago I watched in awe & angst as the Obamas walk into the WH Happy to see them go safely today #InaugurationDay— RoxanneJones (@iamroxannejones) January 20, 2017
Today is not just first day of his presidency but reminder of our job as citizens--to be vigilant + hold power accountable, more than ever!— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 20, 2017
Well folks... it's happening today! 😳🤦♂️👀#Inauguration2017 #GodHelpUs pic.twitter.com/o7iO3YJ0nx— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) January 20, 2017
A portion of the country is celebrating, but for many it is a day of determination to defend the US from a man they see as a threat— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) January 20, 2017
Today we recognize one of our great American traditions, the peaceful transition of power. Today pause and remember our country's greatness.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 20, 2017