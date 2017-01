President Obama may have saved Chelsea Manning's life

Story highlights President Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, a transgender prisoner serving a 35-year prison sentence

Mara Keisling is the executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, the nation's leading social justice advocacy organization, winning life-saving change for transgender people. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On Tuesday, days before leaving office, President Barack Obama granted clemency to 273 people. Among them was Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman whose life has been endangered by cruel and abusive conditions throughout her nearly seven years in a men's prison. She will now be released in May instead of serving out the rest of her original 35-year sentence, but she has already been incarcerated for longer than any other American ever charged with leaking information to the media.

Obama's act of mercy may very well have saved Manning's life. And this is not an exaggeration. There continue to be serious problems with inadequate medical care and the prolonged use of solitary confinement in our overcrowded prisons and jails, though the Department of Justice under the Obama administration has made great strides towards rectifying these problems. Incarcerated transgender individuals often face these issues most acutely, and future administrations would do well to continue down the path of reducing harm for this vulnerable population.

Manning is no exception. Throughout her years in prison, the military has continuously sought to unconstitutionally deny her appropriate, medically necessary transition-related health care, despite military psychiatrists recognizing that she had gender dysphoria requiring treatment. This went against recommendations by major medical experts like the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association . The military eventually made limited concessions only after Manning filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense.

Manning is perhaps the most high-profile transgender woman currently in prison, but her experience is far from unique. Results from the U.S. Transgender Survey (USTS), which we released last month, illustrate this in stark terms. Of respondents who had been incarcerated in the past year, more than one third (37%) who had been taking hormone medications before being incarcerated were prohibited from taking their hormones while incarcerated.

Even worse, Manning spent the first 11 months of her incarceration in solitary confinement, a horrific and unnecessary practice that the United Nations considers to be torture and which the Obama administration has worked to limit in civilian prisons. Last September, Manning was placed back in solitary confinement as a cruel and dangerous punishment for attempting suicide.

