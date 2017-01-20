Breaking News

An inaugural poem of protest

By Robert Pinsky

Updated 11:29 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Robert Pinsky is an American poet, essayist, literary critic, and translator. From 1997 to 2000, he was poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress. This poem was originally read at a Writers Resist event hosted by PEN America at the New York Public Library on January 15, 2017. The views expressed here are his.

(CNN)

'Exile and Lightning'

You choose your ancestors our
Ancestor Ralph Ellison wrote.
    Now, fellow-descendants, we endure a
    Moment of charismatic indecency
    And sanctimonious greed. Falsehood
    Beyond shame. Our Polish Grandfather
    Milosz and African American Grandmother Brooks
    Endured worse than this.
    Fight first, then fiddle she wrote.
    Robert Pinsky
    Robert Pinsky
    Our great-grandmother Emma Lazarus
    Wrote that the flame of the lamp of the
    Mother of Exiles is "Imprisoned lightning."
    Read More
    My fellow children of exile
    And lightning, the indecency
    Constructs its own statuary.
    But our uncle Ernesto Cardenal
    Says, sabemos que el pueblo
    la derribará un día. The people
    Will tear it down. Milosz says,
    Beautiful and very young    , meaning recent,
    Are poetry and philo-sophia, meaning science,
    Her ally in the service of the good . ...
    Their enemies, he wrote, have delivered
    Themselves to destruction.
    "Un dia," and "very young" -- that long
    Ancestral view of time:
    Inheritors, el pueblo, fellow-exiles:
    All the quicker our need to
    Fight and make music. As Gwendolyn
    Brooks wrote, To civilize a space.
    Without poetry, what omens does inauguration hold?
    Former poet laureate: Why President Trump needs poetry