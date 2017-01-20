Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com

Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.

Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.

Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.

J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.

Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Photos: Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.