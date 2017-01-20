Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world
Lichuan Xia works in China as an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.