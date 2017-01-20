Breaking News

Trump's America: Cartoon views from around the world

Updated 7:26 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
Tjeerd Royaards is a Dutch editorial cartoonist living in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is editor-in-chief of cartoonmovement.com
Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
Damien Glez is a Burkina Faso-based cartoonist-columnist. He draws for publications on three continents.
Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
Michel Kichka is an Israeli editorial cartoonist based in Jerusalem.
J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
J.J. McCullough is a political cartoonist and commentator currently living in Toronto, Canada.
Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
Cintia Bolio lives in Mexico City and is a self-taught artist, feminist and happy mother. This year she celebrates 21 years of work.
Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
Thomas McClure is an American illustrator and designer whose most recent work is in the production and conceptual illustration for feature films.
Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
Cecile Bertrand is a photographer, painter, sculptor, poster artist, comic strip writer and illustrator in Belgium.
Lichuan Xia works in China as an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.
Lichuan Xia works in China as an editorial cartoonist and graphic designer.
