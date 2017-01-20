Breaking News

Race of Champions: How do you turn a baseball stadium into a racetrack?

By Sarah Holt, CNN

Updated 6:34 AM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Miami Marlins stadium is playing host to the Race of Champions, exchanging turf for racetrack.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
The Miami Marlins stadium is playing host to the Race of Champions, exchanging turf for racetrack.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Florida&#39;s Marlins Park, home to MLB team Miami Marlins, is taking on the challenge as it hosts motorsport&#39;s Race of Champions (ROC) on January 22-23.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The first job is to cover the baseball diamond to protect the field of play. &quot;875 aluminum panels protect the substructure of the field,&quot; explains ROC president Fredrik Johnsson.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Florida's Marlins Park, home to MLB team Miami Marlins, is taking on the challenge as it hosts motorsport's Race of Champions (ROC) on January 22-23.

The first job is to cover the baseball diamond to protect the field of play. "875 aluminum panels protect the substructure of the field," explains ROC president Fredrik Johnsson.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Next, the diggers move in to begin constructing the bespoke track which loops around the outfield. &quot;It will have taken approximately 100-120 hours to build the complete layout,&quot; Johnsson says.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Next, the diggers move in to begin constructing the bespoke track which loops around the outfield. "It will have taken approximately 100-120 hours to build the complete layout," Johnsson says.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Once the layout of the track is down, attention turns to laying down the asphalt for the cars to go racing on. A single lap of the ROC racetrack is 613 meters (670 yards) long.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Once the layout of the track is down, attention turns to laying down the asphalt for the cars to go racing on. A single lap of the ROC racetrack is 613 meters (670 yards) long.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Just days before the event the final touches are being made to the Race of Champions circuit. &quot;This is a very unique event because of the impact that it has on the field,&quot; explains Claude Delorme, the Miami Marlins executive vice president of operations and events.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Just days before the event the final touches are being made to the Race of Champions circuit. "This is a very unique event because of the impact that it has on the field," explains Claude Delorme, the Miami Marlins executive vice president of operations and events.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Turf&#39;s up! The transformation is complete and the Marlins Park indoor racetrack is now ready to be graced by some of the world&#39;s star racing drivers.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Turf's up! The transformation is complete and the Marlins Park indoor racetrack is now ready to be graced by some of the world's star racing drivers.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
If the roof of the Marlins&#39; ballpark, built in 2012, stays open during ROC it will reveal stunning views of downtown Miami. &quot;They will also see the entire race from every angle perfectly from their seats,&quot; Delorme says.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
If the roof of the Marlins' ballpark, built in 2012, stays open during ROC it will reveal stunning views of downtown Miami. "They will also see the entire race from every angle perfectly from their seats," Delorme says.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (left) and NASCAR driver -- and baseball fan -- Kurt Busch (right) meet Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon ahead of ROC.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
The 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay (left) and NASCAR driver -- and baseball fan -- Kurt Busch (right) meet Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon ahead of ROC.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel is the reigning ROC champion after winning his first title at the London event in 2015. &quot;The Race of Champions reminds us why we all first started racing,&quot; says the Ferrari driver.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel is the reigning ROC champion after winning his first title at the London event in 2015. "The Race of Champions reminds us why we all first started racing," says the Ferrari driver.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
ROC is coming to North America for the first time in 2017. The event has been staged at some of the iconic sporting venues around the globe including the Olympic Stadium in London (seen here), the Bird&#39;s Nest stadium in Beijing and Paris&#39; Stade de France.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
ROC is coming to North America for the first time in 2017. The event has been staged at some of the iconic sporting venues around the globe including the Olympic Stadium in London (seen here), the Bird's Nest stadium in Beijing and Paris' Stade de France.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher -- who remains in recovery from a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/28/motorsport/michael-schumacher-formula-one-legacy-lives-on/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;serious ski accident&lt;/a&gt; in 2013 -- was a regular at the ROC and celebrates winning the team title with fellow German Vettel in 2010.
Photos: From home runs to horsepower
Seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher -- who remains in recovery from a serious ski accident in 2013 -- was a regular at the ROC and celebrates winning the team title with fellow German Vettel in 2010.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
ROC Marlins ParkROC Marlins Park ROC Marlins Park track constructionROC Marlins Park tarmac laidROC Marlins Park track nears completionROC track completedMiami Marlins Parks 2012Ryan Hunter Dee Gordon Reay Kurt BuschROC Sebastian Vettel London 2012ROC London 2012ROC Schumacher and Vettel

Story highlights

  • MLB stadium turned into racetrack
  • Miami Marlins hosting Race of Champions
  • Sebastian Vettel and Alexander Rossi racing

(CNN)Counting down the days to the new Major League Baseball season doesn't have to be drag.

At Marlins Park in Florida, home to the Miami Marlins, the romantic sound of bat hitting ball is being replaced by the roar of engines.
    The Race of Champions (ROC) -- where some of motorsport's best racing drivers go head-to-head in different cars -- is motoring into Marlins Park this weekend.
    It is the first time the prestigious event has run in North America and the first time a baseball diamond has been replaced by a racetrack.
    "People have really struggled thinking that you can build a racetrack inside a baseball stadium," Claude Delorme, the Miami Marlins executive vice president of operations and events, told CNN.
    Read More
    "Some of the players are excited to meet the world's best drivers and it's such a different setting to what they're used to at Marlins Park.
    "To see the field completely converted with asphalt is foreign to us, thinking we would ever put asphalt on the field!"
    Delorme says he hasn't had any sleepless nights planning Marlin Park's transformation although he hasn't had much shut-eye since the track build began on January 12.
    "We removed the center field gates so the trucks could get through, then we had the initial marking out of the track," he explains.
    "A plastic material that protects the field was installed and then 50,000 square foot of metal plates to provide a solid surface for the track.
    "All the asphalt was finished overnight Wednesday and so now it's just the décor and boards to define the track before the full practice for the drivers on Friday."

    A whole new ball game

    Since its inception in 1988, the Race of Champions has visited iconic sporting venues around the globe including Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium, the Stade de France in Paris and London's Olympic Stadium -- but installing a track inside a baseball stadium is a whole new ball game.
    "Having only one entrance to come in and out of the stadium is the biggest challenge," ROC president Fredrik Johnsson explains to CNN. "To squeeze 120 trucks of gravel and 50 trucks of asphalt into a 48-hour period meant bringing in a truck every 20 minutes.
    "The hollow pitcher's mound had an effect on the design and the shape of the field also influenced the circuit layout.
    Some of the world&#39;s most famous stadiums have hosted the Race of Champions including Beijing&#39;s Bird&#39;s Nest -- home to the 2008 Summer Olympics.
    Some of the world's most famous stadiums have hosted the Race of Champions including Beijing's Bird's Nest -- home to the 2008 Summer Olympics.
    "The track build will have taken approximately 100-120 hours and used roughly 3,000 tons of gravel and 1,000 tons of asphalt."
    The entire outfield of Marlins Park comes in at 130,000 square feet -- comparable to most ballparks -- and a single lap of the ROC racetrack is 613 meters (670 yards) long with seven-meter wide loops and a 14-meter wide start-finish straight.

    Transforming Marlins Park

    Metal plates: 50,000 sq ft

    Gravel: 3,000 tons

    Asphalt: 1,000 tons

    Track length: 613 meters

    The track may not be a "seventh innings" stretch but now ROC has settled into a new home in the heartlands of American sport, will it be embracing some other traditions of the great American ball game?

    Home run to home straight

    "We're introducing the organizers to all the features that we have in terms of in-game entertainment," promises Delorme. "The scoreboard and signage will be in full activation.
    "We have a mechanical home run sculpture where a Marlin goes up and down the arch and falls in the water with a splash effect every time there's a home run and we certainly hope to incorporate that.
    "Marlins Park is a really beautiful stadium. It's close to downtown with an outstanding skyline view of downtown Miami. The nice thing about the ball park is that when you're watching the race people will be able to appreciate that picturesque view and they will see the entire race from every angle perfectly from their seats."
    The Miami Marlins are advertising ROC as the speediest action their fans will have ever witnessed inside the 37,000-capacity stadium.
    The fastest car in the line-up is the Radical SR3 RSX, which has a top speed of 155 mph, but how does that compare with the speeds seen during an MLB game?
    "The top pitchers in baseball can throw just over 100 mph," explains Delorme. "105 mph is the extreme.
    "The bat speed does goes up more than that. When Giancarlo Stanton hits the ball it goes out at a crazy speed.
    "But in terms of seeing jam-packed action at high-speed the Race of Champions will be a very unique experience for our fans."
    The Miami Marlins agreed a three-year deal to host ROC and will assess the success of the event, so new and different for their fans, after the weekend.

    Star-studded field

    There are plenty of familiar faces in the star-studded field of 20 drivers including four-time Formula One world champion, and defending ROC champion, Sebastian Vettel and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button.
    Felipe Massa, who recently came out of retirement to replace new Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas at Williams, and Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein complete the current F1 line-up.
    F1 stars enjoy a boys&#39; weekend as the sport&#39;s leading female Susie Wolff retires
    Vettel wins Race of Champions as Wolff retires
    NASCAR driving brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch, reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi and 2014 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay are among the US racing fraternity taking part.
    "The Race of Champions reminds us why we all first started racing," Ferrari racer Vettel told ROC. "It's about pure competition.
    "All the drivers are strong, and the top US drivers from NASCAR and IndyCar will be extra motivated in front of their home fans. The racing is always very intense, so it's just one strategy; flat out from start to finish."

    Bigger than Beyoncé?

    When the 2017 ROC winner is crowned and the engine noise fades away from Marlins Park on Sunday, it will be time to turn the racetrack back into a baseball stadium.
    ROC president Johnsson predicts that will take "less than 48 hours" but for Delorme and his workforce it will take a little longer to re-lay the field with fresh turf.
    "The majority, if not all, will be replaced," he explains. "On Wednesday we'll be able to assess the field then we'll start removing the sod and we'll need to laser grade the ground.
    "We'll probably install the sod in February to get ready for the World Baseball Classic in March and the regular season in April, and then we've got the MLB All-Star Game in July.
    Visit cnn.com/motorsport for more news and videos
    "We did the Beyoncé concert last year and replaced about a third of the sod but typically you'd replace it every seven years."
    The Race of Champions may be set to rip up Marlins Park at a greater rate than Beyoncé but with Guns N' Roses on the bill this summer, the race is on for the stars in cars to create the fastest -- and loudest -- event Marlins Park has ever seen.
    Gentleman, start your engines ...