(CNN) ISIS fighters have destroyed part of the historic Roman amphitheater in the ancient city of Palmyra.

Syrian authorities say recent satellite images confirm renewed devastation in the ancient oasis city, according to a statement Friday from the Syrian Directorate General for Antiquities and Museums.

"The imagery shows significant damage to the Tetrapylon and the Roman Theater, caused [as a] result of intentional destructions by ISIS," the statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly when the damage occurred, but officials say the new satellite photograph showing damage was taken on January 10, 2017.

The jihadist group first seized control of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in May 2015. Syrian regime forces managed to briefly push the militants out of the city last year.

