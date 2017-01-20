Story highlights ISIS have destroyed part of amphitheater in Palmyra, Syrian state media say

(CNN) ISIS fighters have destroyed part of a Roman amphitheater in the ancient city of Palmyra, according to Syrian state news.

Syrian news agency SANA reported that "ISIS destroyed the facade of the Roman theater and the Tetrapylon in the ancient city of Palmyra."

Syrian state news also reported that 12 civilians were executed by ISIS militants in Palmyra on Thursday.

ISIS first seized control of Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in May 2015. Syrian regime forces managed to briefly push the militants out of the city last year. However, Palmyra fell to ISIS again in December when Syrian armed forced pulled out and over 4,000 ISIS soldiers returned to the desert city once more.

