SIHH: Last year was bad for watchmakers. Here's how they're adapting in 2017

By Stephen Pulvirent

Updated 12:18 PM ET, Fri January 20, 2017

&quot;The so-called &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/audemars-piguet-royal-oak-ultra-thin-ref-15202-jumbo-yellow-gold-introducing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Royal Oak Jumbo&lt;/a&gt; is one of those watches that will never go out of style and will always retain icon status. The new version comes in yellow gold with either a gold or blue dial, essentially bringing back a classic watch that&#39;s been out of production for decades.&quot; -- Cara Barrett
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Extra-Thin in Yellow Gold "The so-called Royal Oak Jumbo is one of those watches that will never go out of style and will always retain icon status. The new version comes in yellow gold with either a gold or blue dial, essentially bringing back a classic watch that's been out of production for decades." -- Cara Barrett
&quot;On paper, offering a dive watch in solid 18k rose gold does not make much sense. Yet, with the new Panerai PAM 684, the contrast between the warm tone of the gold and the utilitarian black dial works extremely well, and the more modest 42mm case size cuts down on all that excessive weight.&quot; -- Louis Westphalen
Panerai PAM 684 Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic"On paper, offering a dive watch in solid 18k rose gold does not make much sense. Yet, with the new Panerai PAM 684, the contrast between the warm tone of the gold and the utilitarian black dial works extremely well, and the more modest 42mm case size cuts down on all that excessive weight." -- Louis Westphalen
&quot;This particular style of vintage-inspired dial is having quite a moment right now, and&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/jaeger-lecoultre-master-control-sector-dials-introducing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Jaeger-LeCoultre&lt;/a&gt; is capitalizing on this by releasing three well-priced watches with these so-called sector dials and modestly sized steel cases. This time-and-date watch is the best $5,700 you could spend at this year&#39;s SIHH, no question.&quot; -- Stephen Pulvirent
Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Control Date"This particular style of vintage-inspired dial is having quite a moment right now, and Jaeger-LeCoultre is capitalizing on this by releasing three well-priced watches with these so-called sector dials and modestly sized steel cases. This time-and-date watch is the best $5,700 you could spend at this year's SIHH, no question." -- Stephen Pulvirent
&quot;A great example of a &quot;ladies&quot; watch done well. It&#39;s rose gold case is 36mm in diameter and the watch has a beautiful silvered guilloché dial made of solid gold. It&#39;s an interesting complication with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/a-lange-little-lange-1-moon-phase-hands-on&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lange&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; familiar and impressive finishing.&quot; -- Cara Barrett
A. Lange & Söhne Little Lange 1 Moon Phase "A great example of a "ladies" watch done well. It's rose gold case is 36mm in diameter and the watch has a beautiful silvered guilloché dial made of solid gold. It's an interesting complication with Lange's familiar and impressive finishing." -- Cara Barrett
&quot;Technically this one wasn&#39;t part of SIHH, but it was unveiled in Geneva this week. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/the-fp-journe-vagabondage-iii-the-worlds-first-mechanical-digital-jumping-seconds-wristwatch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;This&lt;/a&gt; is the world&#39;s first watch to show the seconds with a mechanical, digital-style display that jumps instantly from one second to the next. The high contrast between the contemporary time display and very retro case shape sets it apart, and the whole thing works surprisingly well.&quot; -- Arthur Touchot
Arthur Touchot: F.P. Journe Vagabondage III "Technically this one wasn't part of SIHH, but it was unveiled in Geneva this week. This is the world's first watch to show the seconds with a mechanical, digital-style display that jumps instantly from one second to the next. The high contrast between the contemporary time display and very retro case shape sets it apart, and the whole thing works surprisingly well." -- Arthur Touchot
&quot;The 38mm Altiplano with a bright blue dial might have been an expected play by Piaget for the 60th anniversary of the Altiplano collection, but it did not disappoint one bit. It&#39;s thin, elegant, and sexy, all while adding a new shade to the current line-up of ultra-thin dress watches.&quot; -- Louis Westphalen
Piaget Altiplano 60th Anniversary 38mm"The 38mm Altiplano with a bright blue dial might have been an expected play by Piaget for the 60th anniversary of the Altiplano collection, but it did not disappoint one bit. It's thin, elegant, and sexy, all while adding a new shade to the current line-up of ultra-thin dress watches." -- Louis Westphalen
&quot;The mad horological scientists at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/ressence-type-1-squared-introducing-2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ressence&lt;/a&gt; created a unique way of showing the time with orbital time displays that move within one another. This latest version of the brand&#39;s original watch, the Type 1, has a dressier, more traditional case that should get more people interested in what is one of the most unique watchmakers of the modern era.&quot; -- Stephen Pulvirent
Ressence Type 1 Squared"The mad horological scientists at Ressence created a unique way of showing the time with orbital time displays that move within one another. This latest version of the brand's original watch, the Type 1, has a dressier, more traditional case that should get more people interested in what is one of the most unique watchmakers of the modern era." -- Stephen Pulvirent
&quot;The perpetual calendar Royal Oak was reintroduced in 2015, but this is its most interesting form yet. The entire case pure black ceramic, including the integrated bracelet. What this means is that you have traditional fine watchmaking like only &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/ap-royal-oak-ceramic-perpetual-calendar-in-the-ceramic&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Audemars Piguet&lt;/a&gt; can do, in a relatively thin case, but that case and bracelet happen to be made out of a space age, scratch-proof material.&quot; -- Benjamin Clymer
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ceramic"The perpetual calendar Royal Oak was reintroduced in 2015, but this is its most interesting form yet. The entire case pure black ceramic, including the integrated bracelet. What this means is that you have traditional fine watchmaking like only Audemars Piguet can do, in a relatively thin case, but that case and bracelet happen to be made out of a space age, scratch-proof material." -- Benjamin Clymer
&quot;This incredible 45mm wristwatch &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/vacheron-constantin-les-cabinotiers-celestia-astronomical-grand-complication-introducing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;holds&lt;/a&gt; 23 complications, and is arguably the most precise and detailed calendar and astronomy wristwatch in the world. What&#39;s more, it&#39;s actually wearable! This is a marked shift away from complications for complications sake, and tells everyone else the wearability is a must.&quot; -- Benjamin Clymer
Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication"This incredible 45mm wristwatch holds 23 complications, and is arguably the most precise and detailed calendar and astronomy wristwatch in the world. What's more, it's actually wearable! This is a marked shift away from complications for complications sake, and tells everyone else the wearability is a must." -- Benjamin Clymer
&quot;Everything good about the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hodinkee.com/articles/cartier-drive-extra-flat-introducing&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Drive&lt;/a&gt;, Cartier made even better this year. By eliminating the date, trimming the case profile, and presenting it in a gold case (white or rose), the brand has turned this into the ultimate dress watch. Young guys now have a modern Cartier dress watch to which they can truly aspire.&quot; -- Arthur Touchot
Drive de Cartier Extra Flat "Everything good about the Drive, Cartier made even better this year. By eliminating the date, trimming the case profile, and presenting it in a gold case (white or rose), the brand has turned this into the ultimate dress watch. Young guys now have a modern Cartier dress watch to which they can truly aspire." -- Arthur Touchot
Stephen Pulvirent is managing editor of online specialist watch magazine Hodinkee.

(CNN)It's no secret that 2016 was a rough year for the luxury watch industry. Sales were down in nearly every global market after an already soft 2015, and watchmakers have been reducing production and laying off staff -- from watchmakers to executives -- to find solutions.

This week, the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) -- an exclusive trade show for watch retailers and press, hosted by the Richemont conglomerate -- was held in Geneva.
    Featuring Richemont's own portfolio of brands, as well as a number of independent watchmakers, SIHH is where many of the world's most important watch brands set their agendas and unveil their newest products. It's also our first opportunity to gauge where the industry will be heading in 2017.

    Luxury, reduced

    The world's most dedicated and passionate collectors are still buying, and watchmakers are doing their best to keep them happy, interested, and engaged. Two trends emerged immediately upon walking the show's brightly lit halls.
    The first was a turn toward the affordable. (All terms are relative of course, but at the SIHH it's unusual when many of the show's highlights have four- rather than five-figure price tags.)
    Jaeger-LeCoultre focused on affordable pieces like the Master Control collection, which includes a time-and-date model, a chronograph, and a travel-time watch.
    Montblanc has made strong moves in watchmaking over the last few years, and has redesigned its best-selling Timewalker collection as a mix of well-priced chronographs inspired by vintage racing.
    Cartier also relaunched its famed Panthère de Cartier collection of women's watches, which start under $5,000, in stainless steel.
    These are timepieces that can sell at volume and bring new customers into the world of luxury watches. It's a bet on the future and on cultivating collectors for the long-term.

    Distinctive displays

    Keeping top-tier collectors happy and interested is always important for luxury brands, but even more so when those lucrative sales are being relied upon to buoy tougher overall results.
    Watchmakers responded strongly by creating halo pieces at prices that, while still stratospheric, are competitive in relation to what else is on offer.
    The 23-complication Celestia from Vacheron Constantin is the company's most complicated wristwatch to date, and -- to those in the know -- feels like a complete bargain at approximately $1 million.
    Likewise, German watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne's Tourbograph Pour le Mérite offers a dizzying mix of a tourbillion with a fusée-and-chain mechanism (a tiny chain, similar to a bike chain, helps drive the watch from inside,) plus a split-seconds chronograph and a perpetual calendar for the sum of 480,000 euros ($511,000).
    The watch industry appears to have gotten the message loud and clear from consumers: products need to offer something unique and interesting at a prices that entice rather than intimidate.
    So, whether it's at the entry point or the pinnacle, 2017 is shaping up to be a year of value for watch buyers.