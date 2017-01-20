Healthy habits to keep your New Year's resolutions on track

Story highlights You're more likely to stick to a resolution by implementing small changes

Mansour suggests you leave a pair of sneakers at the door as a reminder to work out

Stephanie Mansour is a weight-loss and lifestyle coach for women and author of "Step It Up With Steph" blog. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.

(CNN) Already having a hard time keeping your New Year's resolutions?

The National Institutes of Health says you're more likely to stick to a change in your routine by taking one small step at a time -- so break down your resolutions into bite-size chunks.

It's helpful to envision your overall goal, but putting one foot in front of the other is easier than jumping in with two feet. Here are some simple tips to get you back on track.

Stephanie Mansour

First, keep your health on the forefront of your brain. You can do this by integrating health and fitness into your everyday life.

For example, how many times a day do you walk in and out of your house? Put an extra pair of gym shoes by the door. They'll remind you that all you need to do is put on workout clothes, lace up and hit the gym or work out at home.

