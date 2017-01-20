Female lawmakers brawl in Turkish parliament

Story highlights Lawmaker handcuffs herself to podium in protest

A brawl breaks out, with one lawmaker hospitalized

(CNN) A lawmaker seeking to "deliver a message to the world" sparked a brawl between Turkey's female lawmakers in parliament earlier this week.

The brawl started Wednesday after independent member of parliament Aylin Nazliaka handcuffed herself to a microphone and refused to leave the podium.

Nazliaka's protest came during the second and final round of debates this week over a series of controversial constitutional amendments that would expand presidential powers.

She claimed that as an independent lawmaker she was not given a voice and in her protest called on other female members of the opposition to support her, according to state media Anadolu.

The chair attempted to diffuse the situation during a short recess and after an additional 45-minute break, members from the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) moved towards the podium as pro-Kurdish party Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) members surrounded Nazliaka in support.

