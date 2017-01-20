Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – As the first-born child to the late Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales and second in line to the British throne, Prince William has never been far from the public eye. Click through the gallery for a look back at every year of his life so far. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in London with Prince William on June 22, 1982. A bulletin announced that the royal baby weighed 7 pounds, 1 1/2 ounces. Hide Caption 2 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William takes his first steps in public with his parents in the walled garden at Kensington Palace on December 14, 1983. Hide Caption 3 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Accompanied by his nanny Barbara Barnes, Price William waves as he leaves St. Mary's Hospital after visiting his mother and his newborn brother, Prince Harry, on September 16, 1984. Hide Caption 4 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – From the balcony of Buckingham Palace, a young Prince William watches the Trooping of the Color in 1985 with Lady Gabriella Windsor, left, and Lady Zara Phillips. Hide Caption 5 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William waves from a carriage en route to the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986. Hide Caption 6 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Wearing a regulation school uniform, Prince William waves to the press on his first day at Wetherby School on January 15, 1987. Hide Caption 7 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – In 1988, Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Palma De Mallorca, Spain, with their two sons. Hide Caption 8 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William and Prince Harry ride bicycles with their parents in 1989 while on holiday in the Scilly Isles. Hide Caption 9 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – On a private beach in 1990, Prince William shovels sand onto his mother. Photos of the young prince with his adoring mother were common as media interest swelled. Hide Caption 10 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William and Prince Harry wave from the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1991. Hide Caption 11 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Princess Diana and Prince William wait for Prince Harry after attending the annual Easter Sunday church service in 1992 at St. Georges Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Hide Caption 12 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William grimaces after riding Splash Mountain at Disney World's Magic Kindom in Florida. He was with friends of the royal family on a three-day vacation in 1993. Hide Caption 13 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Accompanied by Prince William, Princess Diana arrives at Wimbledon before the start of the women's singles final in 1994. Hide Caption 14 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Charles attend a service commemorating VJ Day outside Buckingham Palace in August 1995. The event was in honor of the day Japan surrendered to Allied forces, effectively ending World War II. Hide Caption 15 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince Charles and Prince Harry, at left, stand for anthems as Prince William, right, looks around during the Wales-Scotland game in the 1996 Five Nations rugby championship. Hide Caption 16 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – At age 15, Prince William and his brother Harry, 12, bow their heads after their mother's funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris that August. Hide Caption 17 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William receives flowers from an adoring crowd in Vancouver on March 24, 1998. He was on a weeklong vacation with his father and brother, though they also made time for official engagements. Hide Caption 18 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Britain's Queen Mother joins Prince Charles and his sons during an occasion marking her 99th birthday at her London residence in 1999. Hide Caption 19 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William hammers a log while helping construct walkways in a remote village in Chile during his Raleigh International expedition in 2000. Hide Caption 20 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – In 2001, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry take part in an exhibition polo match in Gloucestershire, England. Hide Caption 21 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – The royal family stand vigil besides the Queen Mother's coffin at Westminster Hall on April 8, 2002. Prince William, right, stands alongside Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Sophie of Wessex. Hide Caption 22 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – A London officeworker licks a first-class stamp that was issued to mark Prince William's 21st birthday in 2003. Commemorative coins were also minted for the occassion. Hide Caption 23 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William makes his water polo debut for the Scottish national universities squad in the annual Celtic Nations tournament in 2004. Hide Caption 24 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – In 2005, Prince William graduates from St. Andrews University in Scotland with a degree in geography. Hide Caption 25 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Queen Elizabeth glances up at her grandson, right, as she inspects the parade at the Royal Military Academy in 2006. Prince William graduated as an Army officer and later went on to receive his Royal Air Force pilot's wings Hide Caption 26 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William and Prince Harry speak on stage with Sir Elton John, far left, during a concert they put on to celebrate Princess Diana on July 1, 2007. The event fell on what would have been their mother's 46th birthday and marked 10 years since her death. Hide Caption 27 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William sports a beard for the first time in public at a Christmas Day church service in 2008. He was clean-shaven by early January. Hide Caption 28 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William walks with a group of homeless people during a 2009 hike with Centrepoint, the United Kingdom's largest youth charity for the homeless. William became the patron of the organization in 2005. Hide Caption 29 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – During his first official overseas visit, Prince William is welcomed to Sydney with a traditional smoke ceremony by local Aboriginal elder Uncle Max in 2010. Hide Caption 30 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – After their wedding service, Prince William kisses his wife, Kate Middleton, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Hide Caption 31 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – Prince William throws a foam javelin as his wife, now the Duchess of Cambridge, stands at his side during a visit to Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2012. The couple were in the city as part of Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee tour, marking the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Hide Caption 32 of 34

Photos: Photos: Prince William through the years Prince William through the years – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St. Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son on July 23, 2013. Prince George was born a day earlier, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Hide Caption 33 of 34