Italy avalanche: Rescuers search for survivors in buried hotel

Story highlights "There are many dead" a searcher tells Italian media

Some 30 people could be in the wreckage of the Hotel Rigopiano

Penne, Italy (CNN) Rescuers are working in freezing conditions to find as many as 30 people feared trapped in a hotel in central Italy, more than a day after it was buried by an avalanche.

Two people were killed when the four-star Hotel Rigopiano, at the foot of the Gran Sasso mountain about (135 kilometers) 85 miles northeast of Rome, was swallowed by snow after a series of earthquakes.

"There are many dead," Alpine rescuer Antonio Crocetta told Italian state media ANSA Thursday.

Officials say some could have survived in air pockets within the building, however rescuers so far have found no signs of life.

"We are calling out but no one is answering," one searcher told ANSA.

Read More