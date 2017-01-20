Shia LaBeouf begins four-year Trump protest

Story highlights Shia LaBeouf launched an anti-Trump live stream Friday at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York

LaBeouf is encouraging people to stop by and say the words, "He will not divide us" into the camera

(CNN) Shia LaBeouf is planning to protest President Donald Trump for the next four years.

The actor and performance artist has installed a camera at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York that will run a continuous live stream for the duration of Trump's presidency.

LaBeouf is inviting the public to participate in the project by saying the phrase, "He will not divide us," into the camera.

"In this way, the mantra 'HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community," read a description of the installation on LaBeouf's website

Actor Jaden Smith was among the people visiting the project on Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

