(CNN) Every season of ABC's "The Bachelor," there's a lightening rod contestant, and this year's comes with an interesting twist.

Corinne Olympios, 24, has been dubbed a "villainess" by fans of the reality dating show.

And that's because one of the things she revealed about herself has caused a stir.

On the series, Olympios told some of the other women that she has a nanny. And no, she doesn't have children; the nanny is for her, she said.

"Raquel keeps my life together, OK," Olympios said. "She makes sure that my bed is made every morning, makes my cucumber and my, like, vegetable slices for lunch. She makes me lemon salad, she knows exactly how much oil, lemon and garlic salt I like."

A college student named Mark Chandley started a GoFundMe account to "free Raquel."

"Raquel deserves better, we can only hope that she doesn't already suffer from Stockholm syndrome from living under Miss Oympios," the GoFundMe post says. "Let's all help Raquel get a better job, to get back on her own two feet. Let's help #FreeRaquel."

"I never imagined that this would blow up like it did," he said, adding he didn't expect to raise even $1.

Olympios has taken offense to the whole thing.

She posted on Instagram: "This is not a joke anymore, someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves."

"Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family," Olympios wrote. "Leave it alone already it's getting old. Grow up."

Chandley, who as of Friday had only raised a few hundred dollars toward his $100,000 goal, has vowed to return the money to donors if he cannot locate Raquel to give it to her.