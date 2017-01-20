'Beaches' remake doesn't achieve liftoff on Lifetime

(CNN) It's likely that all most people remember about "Beaches" is the three-hankie finish and Bette Midler belting out "The Wind Beneath My Wings." Perhaps not surprisingly, Lifetime's mostly dutiful remake of the 1988 hit is something of a slog through the first two-thirds, periodically lifted by Idina Menzel's golden pipes.

Menzel -- best known for "Wicked" and her vocal chops in "Frozen" -- assumes the Midler role, CC, playing an aspiring star who begins a lifelong friendship as a kid with Hillary (Nia Long), in this update a somewhat buttoned-up civil-rights attorney.

The two keep in touch through the years via texts and emails (letters are so 1960s), as CC chases stardom and Hillary pursues a more sedate, less public life, with each harboring certain resentments and jealousies toward the other that are set aside when Hillary falls ill.

" allowfullscreen>

By that point, Hillary has married, divorced and had a daughter (an adorable Sanai Victoria), who CC will help raise. The two-moms theme frankly feels a bit dated, as does the early portion of the movie devoted to CC's professional struggles, which include crooning commercial jingles and singing at a Bar Mitzvah while quietly muttering, "Kill me now."

At that bar mitzvah the two women meet a dreamy theater director (Antonio Cupo), who winds up briefly caught between them. "You got him by default, and you know it," Hillary snaps cattily, indicative of the fractious nature of the central female-bonding relationship.

Read More