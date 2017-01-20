Timeline: North Korea nuclear tests versus United Nations sanctions

(CNN)In November, the United Nations imposed their strongest sanctions yet on North Korea, targeting their exports of coal and precious metals. It was in response to their September nuclear test, their largest yet and equal to a 10 kiloton bomb.
UN condemns North Korea's launch of ballistic missiles and restricts all sales of "missile or missile-related" items and technology to the country.
Following North Korea's first nuclear test, the UN imposes sanctions on the country, including the sale of items which may assist with their nuclear program and military items, such as aircraft, helicopters and tanks.
North Korea's first nuclear test detected, less than 1 kiloton according to US intelligence — the equivalent of under 1,000 tons of TNT.
June
Security Council expresses their "gravest" concern after North Korea's nuclear test in May, expanding sanctions to most arms imports.
A second nuclear missile weapon test is detected, this time as an underground explosion. The USGS registers it as a 4.7 magnitude seismic disturbance.
More sanctions are imposed by the UN, in response to a North Korean satellite launch. North Korean officials and organizations related to the space program see their assets frozen.
March
In response to February nuclear test, UN once again condemns and puts more sanctions on North Korea, extending the asset freeze to more individuals and organizations. Luxury goods such as yachts and racing cars also put under sanctions.
February
First nuclear test under new North Korean leader Kim Jong Un occurs, with the explosion of a 6 to 7 kiloton bomb, according to North Korea.
March
Another nuclear bomb test prompts more United Nations sanctions, allowing states to search cargo heading into North Korea for any contraband.
November
Toughest' UN sanctions imposed after September nuclear bomb test, cutting North Korean exports of coal by $800 million.
North Korea claims to their fourth nuclear bomb test, although independent observers remain unconvinced as the explosion took place deep underground, making it hard to measure.
September
The largest nuclear test yet takes place, a blast equivalent to 10 kilotons, ten times stronger than their first test a decade ago.