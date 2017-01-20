Gambia: Defeated President Yahya Jammeh faces military showdown

(CNN) Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh is facing a showdown with troops from neighboring Senegal who have entered the country to enforce the results of the recent presidential election.

The Economic Community of West African States' Commission (ECOWAS) has given Jammeh until noon on Friday to step aside in favor of the new President, Adama Barrow, or face being forcibly removed.

"The deadline we have given is noon," ECOWAS President Marcel A. de Souza told Reuters. "If at noon he doesn't accept to leave Gambia, the troops will intervene militarily to remove him by force so we can install the new president with all his powers in accordance with the Gambian constitution," de Souza said.

"By land, sea and air, Gambia is surrounded. A total of 7,000 men will participate in the mission to re-establish democracy in Gambia."

Barrow was sworn in as President in neighboring Senegal Thursday.

Troops from Senegal entered Gambia Thursday while the United Nations Security Council has backed an effort by West African states to remove Jammeh.

'Rejection'

Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 military coup, suffered a surprise election defeat in December to Barrow, who won 45% of the vote. Jammeh originally conceded the presidency, but then announced his "total rejection of the election results."

The UN called on "all stakeholders, within and outside the Gambia, to exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and ensure the peaceful transfer of power."

A convoy of Senegal soldiers en route towards the Gambia boarder on January 19.

Troops from several West African countries had been poised to intervene. Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Mali are among the countries which contributed to the military effort, while the Nigerian Air Force said 200 of its troops would join forces from ECOWAS.

"The deployment is also to forestall hostilities or breakdown of law and order that may result from the current political impasse in Gambia," a Nigerian statement said.

Leader-in-waiting

Barrow has been waiting in Senegal -- which surrounds Gambia -- for the handover of power. In his first speech as leader, he hailed the "victory of the Gambian nation."

"Our national flag will now fly high," he said. "Violence is finished forever from the life of the Gambians. There is no loser in this election. We promise to unify our people. Today most Gambians are united in order to give Gambia a new start. Today I am the President of all Gambians."

He pledged to "respect the rule of law and fundamental freedoms" and promised "significant democratic reform."

And he called on the country's military to remain loyal: "I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks. Those found wanting, or in possession of firearms, without my order, shall be considered rebels."

Barrow's spokesman, Halifa Sallah, said the military "will have to decide which side they are on."

Facing uncertainty at home, people in Banjul, Gambia, head to a ferry this week bound for Senegal.

Seeking safety

Save the Children warned of the danger of a humanitarian emergency as people fled their homes.

"These children are largely fleeing to parts of both Gambia and Senegal where public services such as health facilities and schools are already under a great deal of strain," said Bonzi Mathuri, Save the Children's Senegal country director.

Senegalese soldiers are entering the country to remove Jammeh.

Hundreds of tourists have been pouring out of Gambia as the risk of violence grows and the US and UK issued warnings to citizens to consider leaving the country.

In a statement on its website, tour operator Thomas Cook said it was "working hard to get our UK customers home" and it expected to fly about 3,500 vacationers out of Gambia by the end of Friday.

British tourist Sara Wilkins, 44, told CNN she and her husband arrived in Gambia nearly a week ago and noticed a lot of military on the streets. She said they had not been able to leave their hotel in recent days.

Tourists gather at the Banjul airport Wednesday as tour operators send in extra flights for evacuation.

Wilkins said she had witnessed "manic" scenes at the airport and at the hotel, where "everyone was panicking and crying."

The UK warned that "potential for military intervention and civil disturbance is high and could result in Banjul International Airport being closed on short notice."