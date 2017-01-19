Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness retires from politics

Story highlights McGuinness will not contest the March election

Former IRA commander has "very serious medical condition"

(CNN) Martin McGuinness, a former IRA commander and until last week, the deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, announced Thursday he is retiring from politics.

McGuinness stepped down as deputy first minister of the region on January 10 in protest of the handling of an energy scheme by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). That decision prompted a snap Northern Ireland Assembly election that is due to be held March 2.

In a statement released Thursday, McGuinness said he had originally planned to step down in May.

"Unfortunately, my health and the current crisis have overtaken this timeframe and I am stepping down from my role to make way for a new leader of Sinn Féin in the North," he said.

McGuinness said he's determined to play a "full and enthusiastic" role as a Sinn Fein activist, and reiterated his support for the unification of the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

