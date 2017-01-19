Photos: The week in 27 photos Sunlight illuminates the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, January 18, as preparations continued two days before the inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump. Hide Caption 1 of 27

A child from Mali, center, sleeps alongside other migrants on the deck of a vessel after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, about 20 miles north of Tajura, Libya, on Friday, January 13. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, at least 3,800 migrants died while crossing the Mediterranean last year, making 2016 the deadliest ever for those seeking to make the journey to Europe.

Firefighters work at the scene of the high-rise Plasco building in Tehran, Iran, after it collapsed following a fire on Thursday, January 19. More than 20 firefighters were killed while battling the blaze, the city's mayor told an Iranian state TV channel.

A Madame Tussauds employee takes a selfie next to a wax figure of US President-elect Donald Trump in London on Wednesday, January 18. A team at Madame Tussauds spent five months preparing the wax figure of the soon-to-be president, and unveiled it just days ahead of Trump's presidential inauguration.

People attend a commemorative service for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday, January 16. The third Monday in January each year is a federal holiday in honor of the American civil rights leader.

Men carry bodies during funerals for a family of four in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, January 17. A jumbo Turkish Boeing 747 freighter crashed into the village of Dacha-Suu the day before, killing 37 people and destroying at least 15 houses , Kyrgyzstan's emergency situations ministry said. Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev blamed the crash on "crew error," but offered no details about the claim. Bad weather is also believed to be a possible cause for the crash.

A horseman rides through a bonfire during Las Luminarias, a traditional religious festival, in Alosno, Spain, on Monday, January 16. Las Luminarias is celebrated in honor of San Antonio Abad, the patron saint of animals.

Miss Universe contestant Carolina Duran of Costa Rica, center, reacts to a TV network's drone while on a yacht in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, January 19.

A block of ice, containing a drowned fox that broke through the thin river ice four days earlier, sits on the bank of the Danube River in Fridingen, Germany, on Friday, January 13.

A relative of passengers aboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 cries before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, January 18, a day after authorities announced the end of search operations for the aircraft . The plane, which vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, had 239 people on board.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, right, listens as Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a press conference in Chicago on Friday, January 13. US Attorney General Loretta Lynch called the conference to announce the findings of a 13-month Justice Department investigation into the Chicago Police Department, which has been under heavy scrutiny over officer-involved shootings. The investigation revealed a pattern of unconstitutionally excessive and deadly force carried out by the Chicago Police Department.

A man sits in front of his computer at the DreamHack festival in Leipzig, Germany, on Friday, January 13. DreamHack is one of the world's largest electronic sports festivals, with events in countries including Sweden -- where it began -- France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Romania.

Migrants bathe in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday, January 16. Some 2,000 migrants have been struggling to survive the freezing Serbian winter , with many facing no access to heating or warm water.

A man cleans windows in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, January 17.

A woman reacts as ultra-Orthodox Jews block a bus in Jerusalem during an Israeli military draft-related protest on Tuesday, January 17. According to the Times of Israel , there have been frequent protests against the drafting of ultra-Orthodox Jews into national military service.

A stag eats a piece of corn in the village of Dumnice, near the town of Vushtrri, Kosovo, on Monday, January 16.

A man climbs a ladder as he carries his belongings to the roof of his mud-damaged home in Volcan, Argentina, on Friday, January 13. The town was hit with torrential rains one week ago, causing a devastating mudslide.

Performers with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus ride camels during a show in Orlando on Saturday, January 14. The circus is closing after more than 100 years in operation , according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned Ringling Bros. for the last 50 years.

Scott Pruitt, US President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies during his confirmation hearing in Washington on Wednesday, January 18. Although Pruitt broke with the President-elect and said he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax, he did not indicate he would take swift action to address environmental issues that may contribute to climate change.

Rose Hunsicker, center, cries as she is escorted to a public memorial service for her daughter in Glenside, Pennsylvania, on Monday, January 16. Hunsicker is the biological mother of Grace Packer, a teen who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and her boyfriend. According to NBC Philadelphia , Hunsicker and her husband lost parental rights to Grace when she was 3 years old. Grace was then adopted by Sara Packer, who now faces murder charges along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan.

Firefighters battle a fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday, January 13. Wildfires have ravaged the Western Cape province for the last two weeks. Homes, farms and other structures have been burnt.

Adama Barrow, in white, leaves the Gambian Embassy after being inaugurated in Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday, January 19. Barrow was sworn in Thursday as Gambia's new President at the West African nation's embassy in neighboring Senegal. Incumbent Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has refused to step down, and Senegalese troops have since entered Gambian territory in a bid to resolve the standoff, according to the state-run APS news agency.

A mannequin is thrown from a Black Hawk helicopter during an annual military drill in Taichung, Taiwan, on Tuesday, January 17.

Workers survey a 72-inch diameter sinkhole in Orinda, California, on Wednesday, January 18. The city council of Orinda declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night because of the large sinkhole, which was caused by days of heavy rain in the area.

The flag-draped casket of Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton is carried to a hearse during her funeral at the First Baptist Church in Orlando on Saturday, January 14. Clayton, 42, died after she was shot outside a Walmart on January 9 by a suspect on the run. She was one of two officers Orlando lost that day.

A spectator cools off at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 17.