The week in 29 photos

President-elect Donald J. Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, arrive for a pre-inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Thursday, January 19. Speaking at the concert, which featured performances by Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, Trump told the crowd he vowed to be a president "for all our people."
People attend a commemorative service for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Monday, January 16. The third Monday in January each year is a federal holiday in honor of the American civil rights leader.
A horseman rides through a bonfire during Las Luminarias, a traditional religious festival, in Alosno, Spain, on Monday, January 16. Las Luminarias is celebrated in honor of San Antonio Abad, the patron saint of animals.
Miss Universe contestant Carolina Duran of Costa Rica, center, reacts to a TV network's drone while on a yacht in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, January 19.
A block of ice, containing a drowned fox that broke through the thin river ice four days earlier, sits on the bank of the Danube River in Fridingen, Germany, on Friday, January 13.
Sunlight illuminates the Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, January 18, as preparations continued two days before the inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump.
A man sits in front of his computer at the DreamHack festival in Leipzig, Germany, on Friday, January 13. DreamHack is one of the world's largest electronic sports festivals, with events in countries including Sweden -- where it began -- France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Romania.
A man cleans windows in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, January 17.
A stag eats a piece of corn in the village of Dumnice, near the town of Vushtrri, Kosovo, on Monday, January 16.
A man climbs a ladder as he carries his belongings to the roof of his mud-damaged home in Volcan, Argentina, on Friday, January 13. The town was hit with torrential rains one week ago, causing a devastating mudslide.
Firefighters battle a fire on Signal Hill in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday, January 13. Wildfires have ravaged the Western Cape province for the last two weeks. Homes, farms and other structures have been burnt.
A mannequin is thrown from a Black Hawk helicopter during an annual military drill in Taichung, Taiwan, on Tuesday, January 17.
Workers survey a 72-inch diameter sinkhole in Orinda, California, on Wednesday, January 18. The city council of Orinda declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night because of the large sinkhole, which was caused by days of heavy rain in the area.
A spectator cools off at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 17.