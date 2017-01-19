It was only eight years ago when President Obama took office, but it seems like a lifetime. Smartphones were a luxury. Donald Trump was a reality TV star. Taylor Swift sang country music. Now Obama's hair is graying, Beyonce is an activist and Uber is a verb. Here are eight cultural touchstones that have informed our politics and showed how we, and the world, have changed.

Back then Twitter was still an emerging social media service, used mostly by young journalists and early adopters. The platform was but a twinkle in the eye of Donald Trump, who didn't join until March 2009. Now its users send upwards of 500 million tweets a day -- sometimes in a flurry at 3 in the morning.

When Obama took office, your grandparents weren't on Facebook. Myspace was still a thing. There wasn't even a Facebook Like button (that came three weeks later). Now Facebook is everywhere, we shower our friends with Likes and almost half of American adults get news -- or, sometimes, "fake news" -- from the social network.

NBC began recasting Donald Trump's NBC reality show with B- and C-list celebs to jump-start falling ratings. Season one champ: TV host (and former CNN anchor) Piers Morgan, who won by organizing a charity Backstreet Boys concert. The series was rebooted this month with host Arnold Schwarzenegger, who instead of firing contestants "terminates" them.

The far-right news site hired its first staffer in 2008 and gradually built a readership, despite the death of founder Andrew Breitbart in 2012. But it didn't really gain traction until the 2016 presidential election. Now its former top executive, Stephen Bannon, will be an adviser in the Trump White House.

