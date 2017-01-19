Story highlights Bandaged suspect Markeith Loyd curses as officers lead him out of the courtroom

No charges have been filed yet in the killing of Orlando police officer

(CNN) An Orlando judge denied bond Thursday morning to Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and later a police officer who tried to arrest him.

Loyd appeared in court wearing bandages on his head. A regionwide manhunt ended Tuesday night when a team of heavily armed officers surrounded a house in Orlando and arrested him.

During a brief hearing, Loyd said he planned to represent himself in court, denied resisting arrest and said arresting officers "took my eye" and broke his jaw and nose.

"I didn't resist," he said. "They just did this."

Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was killed confronting a murder suspect.

Police have not provided details about the extent of his injuries.

