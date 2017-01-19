'This is an extreme': Dog found with ears and nose cut off

Story highlights The dog was found in Southwest Detroit

It now has a name: Baron

(CNN) Kathy Bilitzke has become sadly familiar with animal abuse since she began working at the Michigan Humane Society about four months ago.

But she still wasn't ready for what she saw Tuesday after a call from a concerned citizen came in to the Cruelty Hotline.

The dog's ears had been cut off. His nose, too. He had a stump tail. And there were lacerations to the backs of his legs.

"We don't see this type of abuse, thankfully, regularly," Bilitzke, the Michigan Humane Society's director of marketing and communication, told CNN. "This is an extreme."

That abuse was enough for the Michigan Humane Society to take to Facebook with a call to action. The group posted a blurred photo of the disfigured dog, a brown and tan Rottweiler, and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the abuse.

