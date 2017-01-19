RIP Harambe ...'s grandma

(CNN) In her 49 years, Josephine the gorilla survived being placed into a zoo from the wild; cataract surgery; and, of course, the shooting death of her famous grandson, Harambe.

But when the ailing great ape grew so ill she couldn't even reach for her favorite treat, her caregivers knew the end had come.

Zoo Miami euthanized Josephine on Wednesday.

"It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, 'Josephine,'" the zoo said.

Born in the wild in March 1967, Josephine arrived at Zoo Miami (then Miami Metrozoo) in March 1983. She gave birth to the first gorilla born there in 1984.

Read More