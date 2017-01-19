Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) Has it been eight years already? Today we say bye to Barack and we look forward to Trump's tomorrow. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Barack Obama

He pulled the nation out of a great recession

His signature domestic achievement -- Obamacare -- may be in grave danger, but what it's replaced with will still contain many elements of his vision for health care

He stood up for the rights of the LGBT community

He sounded the alarm on climate change

He offered a different perspective in the nation's long-running conversation on race

And he gave the order to kill Osama bin Laden

2. Italy avalanche

Many people are feared dead after an avalanche buried a hotel in central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. As many as 30 people are trapped inside Hotel Rigopiano, which is in an area popular with skiers. When rescuers reached the hotel, only its top floor and roof could be seen through the snow. And the weather's not cooperating either -- blizzards and strong winds are slowing rescue efforts. Central Italy was hit with more than 10 quakes, four of them stronger than magnitude 5.

4. Gambia

While America's peaceful transfer of power plays out in Washington this week, the exact opposite is happening in Gambia. There, Yahya Jammeh has held sway since a military coup in 1994. But last month, voters finally booted him out. Initially, Jammeh conceded defeat and said he'll step down. But just a week later, he said, 'You know what? I changed my mind.' So, now Gambia has 2 presidents. The real, elected one - Adama Barrow - was due to take power today. But Jammeh isn't budging. So troops from other West African are massed on the border, ready to come in and and push him out.

5. Primates

Here's one more thing to worry about. You can add primates to the seemingly ever-growing list of animals facing extinction. A new report says 60% of all primates are at risk of dying out. SIXTY PERCENT! Who's to blame for this? Us, of course. We're hunting them, trading them and destroying their habitats.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Big and small

Neopalpa donaldtrumpi

A new species of moth sports a familiar-looking crown of yellowish scales , so of course a biologist names it after our soon-to-be President.

Welcome to the hall

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez are headed to baseball's Hall of Fame, in a sign that players from the steroid era may be able to get in after all.

Her name is Bond. Jane Bond

These tweets are yuuuge

We put together some tweeting tips for our tweeter-in-chief, but they're pretty good ideas for regular folks as well.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$2.6 million

What a trove of Alexander Hamilton's letters, manuscripts and other documents sold for at auction. Having a hit Broadway musical named after you has its perks.

AND FINALLY ...

