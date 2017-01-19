'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

Story highlights Cartel leader extradited on eve of Trump inauguration

Guzman has been in custody for about a year

(CNN) Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited and is en route to the United States, where he faces six indictments, officials said Thursday.

Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN's Evan Perez. A court in Mexico City on Thursday denied Guzman's appeal of the extradition.

The US Justice Department confirmed the announcement from Mexico's Foreign Ministry and said details regarding the time and place of Guzman's initial appearance are forthcoming.

"The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States," it said in a statement.

Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations.

