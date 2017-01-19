Breaking News

'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

By Phil Gast, Evan Perez and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 6:59 PM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Is this the new 'El Chapo'?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Cartel leader extradited on eve of Trump inauguration
  • Guzman has been in custody for about a year

(CNN)Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who became a legend in Mexico through his prison escapes and staying just ahead of the law, was extradited Thursday and transported to the United States.

Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN's Evan Perez. A court in Mexico City on Thursday denied Guzman's appeal of the extradition.
    The US Justice Department confirmed the announcement from Mexico's Foreign Ministry and said details regarding the time and place of Guzman's initial appearance are forthcoming. He faces six separate indictments.
    Guzman was picked up by a team from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US marshals. The plan was to take Guzman to New York, where he will be held in Manhattan. He is expected to stand trial in Brooklyn, but the timing was uncertain.
    Chasing &#39;El Chapo&#39;: Prison breaks, hideaways and life on the lam
    Chasing 'El Chapo': Prison breaks, hideaways and life on the lam
    "The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States," it said in a statement.
    Read More
    Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations.
    'El Chapo' Fast Facts
    He also faces charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.
    Mexico's Foreign Ministry has said it had received assurances that if convicted Guzman would not receive the death penalty. Mexico opposes death sentences.
    Joaquin &#39;El Chapo&#39; Guzman&#39;s 2015 escape
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman was considered the world&#39;s most powerful drug lord until his arrest in Mexico in February 2014. He escaped from a maximum-security prison on July 11, 2015.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was considered the world's most powerful drug lord until his arrest in Mexico in February 2014. He escaped from a maximum-security prison on July 11, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    This screen grab of security video, dated July 11 and released by Mexico&#39;s National Security Commission, shows Guzman inside his cell at the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico. He is looking at the shower floor shortly before escaping through a tunnel below, authorities said.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    This screen grab of security video, dated July 11 and released by Mexico's National Security Commission, shows Guzman inside his cell at the Altiplano prison in Almoloya de Juarez, Mexico. He is looking at the shower floor shortly before escaping through a tunnel below, authorities said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    A journalist climbs a ladder to get out of the tunnel that authorities say Guzman used to escape.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    A journalist climbs a ladder to get out of the tunnel that authorities say Guzman used to escape.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Journalists exit the tunnel on Tuesday, July 14.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    Journalists exit the tunnel on Tuesday, July 14.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Yellow police tape surrounds the construction site where the exit of the tunnel is located.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    Yellow police tape surrounds the construction site where the exit of the tunnel is located.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Federal police guard a drainage pipe outside of the prison on Sunday, July 12.
    Photos: Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's 2015 escape
    Federal police guard a drainage pipe outside of the prison on Sunday, July 12.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    el chapo 2014 FILE02 mexico drug war 0716 03 mexico drug war 071604 mexico drug war 071605 mexico drug war 071606 mexico drug war 0716
    The kingpin was captured last January. He was transferred from the maximum-security Altiplano lockup in central Mexico, from which he escaped in 2015, to a prison in Ciudad Juarez, near the US border.
    In August, his son was kidnapped from a Puerto Vallarta restaurant, in what was perceived as an attempt to exploit the cartel's vulnerability. He was later freed.
    The trafficking of heroin, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico is an annual $19 billion to 20 billion industry, according to a Department of Homeland Security report.
    And the Sinaloa cartel has traditionally held a dominant share of that, thanks to Guzman's sophisticated business strategies and Sinaloa's control of trafficking routes. A Customs and Border Protection report that analyzed seizure data along the border between 2009 and 2010 found that "the removal of key personnel does not have a discernable impact on drug flows" into the US.
    El Chapo was aware that drug trafficking won't end once he's gone. "The day I don't exist, it's not going to decrease in any way at all," he told actor Sean Penn in an interview before he was captured.

    CNN's Marilia Brocchetto and Kelly Chen contributed to this report.