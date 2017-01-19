'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

Story highlights Cartel leader extradited on eve of Trump inauguration

Guzman has been in custody for about a year

(CNN) Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who became a legend in Mexico through his prison escapes and staying just ahead of the law, was extradited Thursday and transported to the United States.

Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN's Evan Perez. A court in Mexico City on Thursday denied Guzman's appeal of the extradition.

The US Justice Department confirmed the announcement from Mexico's Foreign Ministry and said details regarding the time and place of Guzman's initial appearance are forthcoming. He faces six separate indictments.

Guzman was picked up by a team from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US marshals. The plan was to take Guzman to New York, where he will be held in Manhattan. He is expected to stand trial in Brooklyn, but the timing was uncertain.

"The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States," it said in a statement.

