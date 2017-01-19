Breaking News

Asia travel: Top luxury holiday homes for travelers who shun hotels

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Updated 8:32 PM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Baan Maprao, Phuket, Thailand: This ultra-modern four-bedroom villa overlooks Phang Nga Bay. It's one of several Phuket properties managed by Singapore-based luxury destination club Afini.
Baan Maprao: Inspiration from traditional Thai wing-tipped temples completes the glass-clad minimalist exterior.
Lom Talay, Phuket: Another Phuket property, this cliff-side sanctuary is all about seamless in-and-outdoor living.
Lom Talay: The floor to ceiling windows provide stunning views of the Andaman Sea. All four bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with double soaking bathtubs.
Nimachiya, Niseko, Japan: Sleek Japanese design meets modern western comforts at this three-bedroom ski-in and out villa.
Nimachiya: Guests of this property get six complimentary passes offering unrestricted access to 1,308-meter Niseko Annupuri Mountain. "Niseko has been a hit due to the ski season and healthy snowfall," says Afini CEO John Blanco when asked which destinations his clients are most interested in.
The Rocks, Sydney: This three-bedroom metropolitan sanctuary townhouse was built in 1851 and is located in one of Sydney's most desirable neighborhoods -- The Rocks. Historic touches include European Chandeliers and original ceiling arches.
The Rocks: Six short staircases link the property's designer spaces, including a sunlit library and an elegant living room.
Puri Bawana, Bali: Poised on two private acres of working rice terraces in family-friendly Canggu, Puri Bawana overlooks a quintessentially Balinese landscape.
Puri Bawana: The six-bedroom villa is equipped with a 30-meter swimming pool. Designed in the style of a traditional Balinese meeting hall, its open-sided living pavilion and reception area, pictured, overlooks the pool, gardens and rice fields.
Villa Levi, Bali: Another Bali stunner, this four-bedroom residence is steps away from Petitenget Beach.
Villa Levi: It features four bedroom pavilions, rooftop and riverside terraces, a 16-meter swimming pool and spa room.
Naam Sawan, Phuket: Located at the tip of Phuket's exclusive Yamu Peninsula, this beachfront estate offers sunrise views of the Andaman Sea from all four master-size bedrooms.
Naam Sawan: Glass walls throughout erase any divide between indoors and out.
The Lighthouse, Sri Lanka: Dutch traders commissioned this stately residence in Sri Lanka within the 16th Century Galle Fort.
The Lighthouse: Two hundred years later, it's home to high arches, soaring ceilings, a swimming pool and three en-suite bedrooms all with private balconies, modern technology and colonial antiques.
Story highlights

  • Luxury destination clubs offer members access to high-end vacation homes
  • New Singapore company Afini has recently introduced the concept to Asia

(CNN)Will the linens be up to snuff?

Were the espresso beans sourced locally?
    Is there a chef who can meet my family's diverse dietary needs?
    Such details might sound horribly pedantic to some travelers.
    But to those paying upwards of $10,000-a-night for a vacation home rental, it's the little things that matter.
    And for the world's cash-rich/time-poor crowd, that means entrusting someone to make sure these essentials are covered.
    Enter the luxury travel destination club, which offers members access to super high end vacation homes and hotels while also playing something of a concierge role.
    The concept has long been popular in the US market, with players such as Quintess, Solstice and Inspirato offering a variety of programs for luxury vacation seekers.
    And now, it's arrived in Asia.
    Lifestyle consultants and on-site concierges

    Afini&#39;s Niseko property, Nimachiya, is a three-bedroom ski-in and out villa.
    Afini's Niseko property, Nimachiya, is a three-bedroom ski-in and out villa.
    Launched in November 2016, Singapore-based Afini refers to itself as a "bespoke luxury travel destination club that crafts customized journeys for its members at exclusively managed residences and iconic hotels across the world."
    Membership costs $8,888 while the annual renewal fee is $2,000.
    "Members are paired with a personal lifestyle consultant who will oversee that every component of their holiday is prepared prior to departure, promising a hassle free vacation," says John Blanco, co-founder and CEO of Afini.
    "Each residence has an on-site concierge who will ensure that every detail is perfectly executed and to assist with any additional requests."
    Blanco says because Afini controls and manages most of its residence collection, members get access to properties at nightly rates averaging 20-60% below market rates for comparable properties.
    So far, he says they've received particularly high interest from luxury travelers in Hong Kong and Singapore.
    "Each and every Afini residence goes through a meticulous vetting process and only the finest properties are selected," he adds.
    "Our operations team then goes in and installs our Afini touches ranging from the Rivolta Carmignani bed linens and towels to locally sourced coffee beans in a state of the art espresso machine."
    What types of properties will Asia's luxury seekers get access to? We asked Afini to share some of the top homes in its collection, which can be viewed in the gallery above.
