Story highlights Luxury destination clubs offer members access to high-end vacation homes

New Singapore company Afini has recently introduced the concept to Asia

(CNN) Will the linens be up to snuff?

Were the espresso beans sourced locally?

Is there a chef who can meet my family's diverse dietary needs?

Such details might sound horribly pedantic to some travelers.

But to those paying upwards of $10,000-a-night for a vacation home rental, it's the little things that matter.

