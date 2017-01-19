Story highlights Djokovic loses 7-6 5-7 2-6 7-6 6-4

Istomin is ranked 117th

Serb lost to a player outside the top 100 for second time since 2010

Draw opens up for Andy Murray

Melbourne (CNN) Novak Djokovic was upset by journeyman Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, ending his reign at the year's first major.

The world No. 117 from Uzbekistan -- previously 1-32 against top-10 opposition -- overpowered the six-time tournament winner 7-6 5-7 2-6 7-6 6-4 in 4:48 at a stunned Rod Laver Arena.

It was Djokovic's earliest exit at a major since falling at the same stage at Wimbledon in 2008 and just the second time in the past seven years he's lost to a player outside the top 100. The other player wasn't a journeyman, rather, grand slam winner Juan Martin del Potro at the Rio Olympics.

Djokovic's loss opens the door for world No. 1 Andy Murray, who has lost five Australian Open finals.

The bespectacled Istomin -- one of the few men's players coached by his mom -- struck 17 aces and 63 winners.

