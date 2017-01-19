Story highlights Le Cleac'h wins his first Vendee Globe

Frenchman sets new race record

Closest rival 12 hours behind him

(CNN) After two and a half months at sea, Armel Le Cleac'h has finally achieved his dream in one of the world's toughest yacht races -- and in record-breaking fashion.

Twice a runner-up in the grueling Vendee Globe event, the French skipper celebrated his first victory Thursday as he crossed the finish line off the coast of western France.

He completed the solo round-the-world race in a new fastest time of 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds. It was almost four days quicker than the previous record set by compatriot Francois Gabart in the 2012-13 edition.

Armel Le Cleac'h celebrates as he arrives at Les Sables d'Olonne.

That time Le Cleac'h was just two hours back in second place -- the smallest losing margin since the race, held every four years, started in 1988. He was also runner-up in 2008-09.

"This is a dream come true," said the 39-year-old, who covered 24,499.52 nautical miles at an average speed of 13.77 knots during the race.

Read More