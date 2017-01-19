Wyden objection to Pompeo could push vote to Monday

Story highlights Republicans strongly warned Democrats against preventing the Mike Pompeo vote

Ron Wyden said he is concerned about Pompeo's views on collecting metadata

(CNN) Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a vocal privacy advocate, has formally objected to the Senate voting Friday on CIA director nominee Rep. Mike Pompeo's nomination after Donald Trump is sworn in as president, a source familiar with the situation told CNN Thursday.

Instead, the source said, the Pompeo vote would likely be pushed back until Monday, after senators critical of Pompeo's confirmation have time to vocalize their concerns during debate on the floor.

An official familiar with the visit says Trump intended to visit the CIA Saturday to meet with staff and attend Mike Pompeo's swearing-in. But now that Pompeo's confirmation vote has shifted potentially to Monday, the visit is in question.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled a vote on Pompeo might get pushed back to Monday because some of his caucus had "serious, serious statements they want to make about Pompeo" before voting for him.

Pompeo was one of the three national security cabinet members Trump and Senate Republicans hoped to confirm Friday. Defense secretary nominee Ret. Gen. James Mattis and homeland security secretary Ret. Gen. John Kelly are expected to be confirmed, according to Schumer.

Read More