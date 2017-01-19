First on CNN: US airstrikes in Libya on ISIS camps

(CNN) US B-2 bombers struck and destroyed two ISIS camps in Libya overnight, several US officials told CNN Thursday.

The mission, which was confirmed in a later Pentagon statement and is expected to be the last, short-notice military operation ordered by President Barack Obama, was approved several days ago by the President, according to sources.

"They (the ISIS fighters) posed a security threat to Libya, the region, and US national interests," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement. "While we are still evaluating the results of the strikes, the initial assessment indicates they were successful."

US surveillance aircraft had been watching the sites for weeks as fighters fled from Sirte on the coastline into what they perceived to be the safety of remote desert areas. But the isolation of the area gave those surveillance aircraft clear imagery showing military-aged males in several areas, according to officials.

Two camps, about 28 miles southwest of Sirte, were hit and destroyed, the Pentagon said.

