First on CNN: US airstrikes in Libya on ISIS camps

(CNN) US B-2 bombers struck ISIS camps in Libya overnight, several US officials told CNN Thursday.

The mission, which is expected to be the last, short-notice military operation ordered by President Barack Obama, was approved several days ago by the President, according to sources.

US surveillance aircraft had been watching the sites for weeks as fighters fled from Sirte on the coastline into what they perceived to be the safety of remote desert areas. But the isolation of the area gave those surveillance aircraft clear imagery showing military-aged males in several areas, according to officials.

Two camps, about 28 miles southwest of Sirte, were hit.

The strike did not happen initially because the rudimentary camps had moved and surveillance had to be conducted again.

