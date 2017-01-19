Trump on Supreme Court pick: 'I think in my mind I know who it is'

Story highlights Trump said he'll announce his nominee in the first 2-3 weeks of his presidency

He said this in a closed-door luncheon Thursday

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump suggested to an audience on Thursday that he has a good sense of who he plans to nominate to the Supreme Court.

"I think in my mind I know who it is," he said at a leadership luncheon at his hotel in downtown Washington, according to cell phone video of the event obtained by CNN. "I think you're going to be very, very excited."

Trump said he would be submitting a name from a list of 20 that he put out during the campaign.

"I put out the list of 20, all highly responsible and highly talented, very talented judges ... Replacing somebody that was somebody I had great respect for as an intellect, Justice (Antonin) Scalia," Trump said.

