Tiffany Trump's 'fairy fashion godfather' steps in

Washington (CNN) Faced with the daunting task of presenting herself on the world stage as her father takes the oath of office, Tiffany Trump was on her own. She had no wardrobe budget, no style team, no glam squad. And the 23-year-old was in the thick of law school applications.

Then, Phillip Bloch stepped in.

Bloch, a longtime friend of Trump's mother, Marla Maples, and a former creative style director for the Miss Universe pageant, is a go-to stylist and designer for celebrities. Maples contacted Bloch and asked him to help her daughter prepare for the inaugural weekend's festivities.

"I don't think she went into it with any idea what she was doing," Bloch told CNN. Trump has her personal style, he said, but there was no team behind her, "no Trump thing putting it together."

He has been consulting her for a "few days" as Trump prepares. Bloch was quick to add that Trump is making the decisions herself and has done most of the work on her own.

