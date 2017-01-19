Breaking News

What's on the agenda for Thursday in Washington: Confirmation hearings

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 6:01 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump's Cabinet confirmation hearings continue Thursday, just one day before the President-elect is set to take the oath of office.

Here's what's happening Thursday in Washington:

Secretary of the treasury confirmation hearing

    Steven Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is scheduled to face the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, according to the committee's website. Mnuchin has a diverse background, known on Wall Street, as well as in Hollywood as a movie producer. Congress is expected to question the candidate on fiscal policies including the debt ceiling, taxes and Dodd-Frank, according to a CNN report.

    Secretary of energy confirmation hearing

    Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry will appear in front of the Senate Energy and National Resources committee at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the committee's website. Trump tapped the former Texas Republican governor for the spot of energy secretary in December, and the pick is considered a hat tip to big oil and traditional energy. Ironically, Perry's first failed White House run is often remembered for a moment where he was unable to recall the name of a department he said he would eliminate as president -- now he is hoping to run that agency.