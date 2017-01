Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry will appear in front of the Senate Energy and National Resources committee at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the committee's website. Trump tapped the former Texas Republican governor for the spot of energy secretary in December, and the pick is c onsidered a hat tip to big oil and traditional energy. Ironically, Perry's first failed White House run is often remembered for a moment where he was unable to recall the name of a department he said he would eliminate as president -- now he is hoping to run that agency.