Friedman: Forget two-state solution under Trump

Chicago (CNN) The election of Donald Trump as president has effectively ended the already fading prospects for a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, says Pulitzer Prize-winning author and columnist Thomas Friedman.

Friedman, the former Middle East correspondent for The New York Times, says the peace process is doomed by Trump's alignment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the continued expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank territories that would be a part of any future Palestinian state.

"I believe the two-state solution is over. I believe we're locked into a one-state situation," Friedman told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

President Obama has been an outspoken opponent of expanded settlements and angered Netanyahu last month by refusing to veto a United Nations resolution that condemned Israel's expansion into the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Friedman also criticized Trump's nomination of David Friedman, a New York bankruptcy lawyer and staunch supporter of the settlement movement, to serve as US ambassador to Israel.

