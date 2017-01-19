Breaking News

Sen. Sherrod Brown on Mnuchin: I'll 'vote no' on confirmation

By Jason Kurtz, CNN

Updated 8:55 PM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sen. Brown on Mnuchin: "I'm going to vote no"
Sen. Brown on Mnuchin: "I'm going to vote no"

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Brown on Mnuchin: "I'm going to vote no"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Brown on Mnuchin: "I'm going to vote no" 03:46

(CNN)A Democrat on a key Senate committee tells CNN's Erin Burnett that he will vote no on Donald Trump's nominee for treasury secretary

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, revealed during a prime-time interview from Washington DC, that he will oppose Steven Mnuchin for the cabinet post.
Brown spent much of Thursday grilling Mnuchin during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.
    Trump&#39;s Cabinet confirmation hearings: Live blog
    Trump's Cabinet confirmation hearings: Live blog
    Following that testimony on the eve of Trump's inauguration, Burnett asked Brown for his official position on the nominee.
    "I'm going to vote no on his confirmation," Brown said, before lobbing a thinly veiled barb at Trump's cabinet picks in general -- and Mnuchin in particular.
    Read More
    "The President-elect talked about draining the swamp, but what we're seeing increasingly is a White House that looks like a Goldman Sachs executive retreat," Brown told Burnett.
    Brown's no-vote alone would not impede Mnuchin's confirmation. Republicans hold a 14-12 majority on the finance committee.
    Pressed by Burnett about other Trump nominees, Brown revealed at least some degree of support for the incoming cabinet.
    "I'm going to vote for the secretary of defense. I'm going to vote for the secretary of homeland security," Brown said, referring to retired Marine Gen. James Mattis and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, respectively.
    "I like very much the pick for the secretary of the VA," he said, referring to Trump's choice of David Shulkin to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. "I think he's the best pick of all. So I assume I will vote for more than half of them."