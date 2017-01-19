Rick Perry: I regret calling for end of the Energy Department

Washington (CNN) Rick Perry once famously forgot that the Energy Department was on the list of government agencies he would like to shut down. On Thursday, Perry will ask a group of senators for their approval to lead the organization, stating that he regrets calling for the agency's elimination.

"My past statements made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking," Perry will say, according to an advance copy of his opening statement. "In fact, after being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination."

Perry, most known for serving as governor of Texas for 15 years and running for president in 2012 and 2016, will cast himself as an advocate for a range of energy sources when he testifies before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, noting that he presided over the nation's leading energy producing state.

His admission that he regrets his past comments about the Energy Department signals he's looking to move on, especially when, on a debate stage in 2012, he forgot that the department was among three that he had called to close.

"From this experience, I learned how important energy is to the American economy, and the great responsibility we have to take care of what we've been given and to protect our citizens," Perry will say. "If I am so fortunate as to be confirmed, this experience will inform my priorities at the department."

