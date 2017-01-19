Story highlights Mulvaney is Donald Trump's pick for White House budget director

The American people need to know that we are following the law," Sessions said

Washington (CNN) Rep. Pete Sessions said it is fair game for senators to inquire about whether Donald Trump Cabinet pick Mick Mulvaney failed to pay thousands in taxes.

"The American people need to know that we are following the law and we expect them to also -- even if it extends the process," the Texas Republican told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day."

Rep. Mick Mulvaney, nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget, admitted in a questionnaire sent to the Senate Budget Committee that he failed to pay more than $15,000 in payroll taxes for a household employee.

A portion of the questionnaire was provided by a congressional source to CNN Wednesday.

The South Carolina Republican, in the questionnaire provided to CNN, wrote: "Upon discovery of that shortfall, I paid the federal taxes." The relevant penalties and interest "are not yet determined," he added.

Read More