Breaking News

Outgoing administration raises alarm bells on Trump readiness

By Kevin Liptak, Tal Kopan, Jim Acosta and Sara Murray, CNN

Updated 11:12 AM ET, Thu January 19, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

us national security concerns amid trump transition sciutto dnt_00000323
us national security concerns amid trump transition sciutto dnt_00000323

    JUST WATCHED

    US security concerns amid Trump transition

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(21 Videos)

(CNN)Some members in the federal workforce are voicing concerns about the incoming Trump administration's readiness to assume control of the federal bureaucracy on Friday, citing unread transition memos, vacant administration posts and a host of appointees with scant government experience.

Staffers at the most senior levels, including in the White House and at federal agencies, have met with their incoming counterparts. Deeper into the hierarchy, however, there's been little contact between the staffers currently operating the levers of government and the team who takes over when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in at noon on January 20.
"I don't think they are ready for prime-time," said a longtime Obama administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe concerns about the state of the transition.
    "They are not ready," said a Republican who is close to Trump's transition.
    President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/politics/donald-trump-martin-luther-king-day/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after they met at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Monday, January 16. Afterward, King said the meeting was &quot;constructive&quot; and that the two discussed the importance of voting accessibility. Trump didn&#39;t speak to the media about the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Martin Luther King III after they met at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, January 16. Afterward, King said the meeting was "constructive" and that the two discussed the importance of voting accessibility. Trump didn't speak to the media about the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 30
    Trump speaks at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, January 11. In &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/11/politics/donald-trump-press-conference-highlights/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his first news conference since winning the election,&lt;/a&gt; a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated on January 20. He lashed out at media and political foes alike.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks at Trump Tower in New York on Wednesday, January 11. In his first news conference since winning the election, a combative Trump made clear he will not mute his style when he is inaugurated on January 20. He lashed out at media and political foes alike.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 30
    US Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump&#39;s nominee for attorney general, is sworn in during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/politics/trump-cabinet-confirmation-hearings-live/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his confirmation hearing in Washington &lt;/a&gt;on Tuesday, January 10. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    US Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee for attorney general, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday, January 10. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 30
    Jared Kushner, Trump&#39;s son-in-law, arrives on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, January 9. Kushner, a 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/09/politics/jared-kushner-to-be-named-senior-adviser-to-the-president/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will be senior adviser to the president,&lt;/a&gt; a senior transition official told CNN.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, arrives on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, January 9. Kushner, a 35-year-old businessman-turned-political strategist, will be senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 30
    Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at New York&#39;s Trump Tower on January 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump gets on an elevator after speaking with reporters at New York's Trump Tower on January 9.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 30
    Trump stands with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma, Asia&#39;s richest man, as they walk to speak with reporters at Trump Tower on January 9. Ma met with Trump to &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/09/technology/trump-alibaba-jack-ma/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tease plans for creating &quot;one million&quot; jobs&lt;/a&gt; in the United States. Trump praised Ma after the meeting as a &quot;great, great entrepreneur and one of the best in the world.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump stands with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma, Asia's richest man, as they walk to speak with reporters at Trump Tower on January 9. Ma met with Trump to tease plans for creating "one million" jobs in the United States. Trump praised Ma after the meeting as a "great, great entrepreneur and one of the best in the world."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 30
    Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/29/politics/don-king-donald-trump-meeting-peace/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met to discuss&lt;/a&gt; the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King met to discuss the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 30
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/politics/donald-trump-new-years-eve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 30
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump&#39;s campaign manager, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/22/politics/donald-trump-kellyanne-conway-counselor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will work in his administration&lt;/a&gt; as &quot;counselor to the president,&quot; it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 30
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 30
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 30
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 30
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    13 of 30
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 30
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 30
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 30
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 30
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 30
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he would nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he would nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 30
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 30
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 30
    Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 30
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    23 of 30
    Trump is flanked by Pence and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 30
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 30
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 30
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 30
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 30
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 30
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 30
    01 Martin Luther King III Donal Trump Trump presser 011107 sessions confirmations 0110Jared Kushner 0109Donald Trump 0109Donald Trump Jack Ma 0109Donald Trump Don King 1228Donald Trump Steve Bannon 1221Kellyanne Conway Trump Tower 1215 RESTRICTEDSilicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    Deep differences over policy and tone have divided the incoming and outgoing administrations for months, but both sides have insisted that political differences would not prevent a smooth hand off of power. Indeed, the Obama and Trump teams have made shows of cooperation, including last week when top members of Trump's incoming Cabinet and White House staff participated in tabletop exercises with Obama's team.
    Read More
    But officials at the White House and federal agencies who have been preparing for months to hand off memos with detailed instructions on presidential logistics and navigating the federal bureaucracy say there's no one in place to deliver their documents to -- and have little faith those people will be named by Friday.
    At a White House function Monday for Obama aides who have served for all eight years of the administration, senior officials were heard wondering aloud whether to expect any contact from the Trump administration before they packed their desks and vacated their offices.
    "People running major offices in the White House currently have had no contact with their successors," said one person who attended the function. "It is stunning. And we always kept thinking they're going to have a plan, they're going to come through at the last minute. We're less than 48 hours away. This should be concerning to anyone."
    Trump's national security transition team has been slow to interact with the Obama administration's National Security Council, according to a source close to the transition, who cited delays in the appointments of key staff and getting required security clearances. NSC staff have written a series of briefing materials to bring the Trump team up to speed and there is uncertainty within the Obama administration on whether Trump's team have read them, the source said.
    Trump's transition on Wednesday downplayed any suggestion the transition was lagging behind.
    What does &#39;insurance for everybody&#39; mean?
    What does 'insurance for everybody' mean?

      JUST WATCHED

      What does 'insurance for everybody' mean?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What does 'insurance for everybody' mean? 02:00
    "The level and comprehensive nature by which this transition has conducted itself will become the gold standard going forward, because it's not just the nominees and the prep and the White House staff, but it's the level of continuity of government, and peaceful transfer of power, that we have concentrated on," said Sean Spicer, Trump's incoming White House Press Secretary, on Wednesday.
    "I would just give a shout out to the Obama administration," he said. "President Obama, Mrs. Obama, Denis McDonough, and their various counterparts, especially on the White House staff, have been really gracious with their time and their support on the logistical nature to make sure that we have the support that we need."
    Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford also had reassuring comments Wednesday.
    "We talked about the state and nonstate challenges we have [and] spoke about our priorities we've had in our national military strategy," Dunford said of his transition team discussions, according to DoD News.
    According to a person close to the transition, Trump's new administration does have beachhead teams prepared to walk into each agency on Friday when Trump is sworn in. These teams range in size, from one to 30 people, and are staff-level jobs, which don't require Senate confirmation. Technically temporary presidential appointments, at least some of those hires are expected to become permanent once the administration gets fully up and running.
    But the transition source conceded Wednesday that beyond the Cabinet level posts, the top tiers of leadership in various federal departments remain largely unknown.
    Republicans who have observed the transition at close range describe a stalled hiring process after Chris Christie, the New Jersey governor, was ousted from his role leading the transition team shortly following November's election.
    Obamas prepare to exit the White House
    Obamas prepare to exit the White House

      JUST WATCHED

      Obamas prepare to exit the White House

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obamas prepare to exit the White House 05:57
    Some of those Republicans complain the President-elect and his closest advisers placed too great an emphasis early in the process on barring those in the party who had disavowed Trump during the campaign -- many of whom had experience working in past Republican administrations.
    Current administration officials and wary Republicans alike were relieved when Trump named Joe Hagin, a veteran of George W. Bush's White House, to the key post of deputy chief of staff for operations. The move places an experienced hand in charge of the complicated world of presidential logistics.
    But, say current and former administration officials, one person alone can't be expected to manage the complex and deeply engrained system of running the executive branch. Those officials said that presidential scheduling, bookkeeping, document flow, and travel is a deeply complex system that requires a modicum of knowledge at all staff levels in order to prevent major disruptions in services.
    Managing a president's day-to-day schedule involves deep coordination both with the Secret Service and the US military, which handles the president's meals, his aircraft, his secure communication equipment, and his medical care. Trump has named government outsiders to the roles responsible for organizing his logistics, including appointing his former head of security as director of Oval Office operations.
    Another area of concern cited by an official: paper flow, a mundane but vital function of any White House. The White House releases thousands of documents yearly that have been approved by the president, many continuing obscure programs already in place.
    "Let one piece of paperwork get lost and suddenly a whole set of sanctions is lifted," one official warned.
    Trump, like past presidents, will work through a staff secretary to manage paper flow and circulate important documents among his senior staff. A name hasn't officially been put forward by Trump's transition team, but reports have pegged Rob Porter, Sen. Orrin Hatch's chief of staff, as Trump's pick. President Barack Obama named a staff secretary in November 2008, shortly after he was elected.
    Questions over the Trump team's preparation for office have even trickled to the East Wing, where permanent staff -- some of them preparing to work for their sixth president -- are awaiting marching orders. Unlike his predecessors, Trump hasn't named a decorator to assist in redesigning and personalizing his private living quarters and the Oval Office.
    The National Gallery of Art, which has lent artwork to White Houses dating back decades, say they haven't received any requests from Trump or his team. Meanwhile, the selection of 20th Century art the Obamas used to decorate their own living quarters has been returned.

    Jim Sciutto and Elise Labott contributed to this report.