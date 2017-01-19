Washington prepares for Donald Trump's big moment

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has arrived in Washington -- and he's going to be here for at least four years.

The reality of the moment, that the real estate mogul and reality show star will recite the oath of office Friday, is finally taking hold.

Republicans and Trump's still-growing staff are set for a celebration. Trump and Vice-President elect Mike Trump go through the ceremony at the Capitol at noon, followed by a parade up Pennsylvania Avenue -- and past Trump's new hotel -- to be followed by a weekend of balls and an anticipated flurry of new executive actions Monday.

The transition of power -- from a Democratic president to a Republican one -- has shut down much of Washington and left its thousands of political staffers in quiet anticipation.

At the same time, President Barack Obama's last boxes are being packed and his few remaining aides are preparing to move out as they enter their last moments hours of Obama's eight years in the White House.

