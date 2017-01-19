Here's Obama's last schedule as president

Office of the Press Secretary

January 19, 2017

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

In the morning, the President and the First Lady will welcome President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump at the North Portico. This event will be pooled press.

Later in the morning, the President and the First Lady will host a tea and coffee reception with President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump in the Blue Room. This event will be closed press.

Afterward, the President and the First Lady will depart the White House en route the U.S. Capitol with President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump. This event will be covered by the in-town travel pool.

In the afternoon, the President will attend the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony for President-elect Trump. The Vice President, the First Lady, Dr. Biden, Vice President-elect Pence, and Mrs. Pence will also attend. This event at the U.S. Capitol will be open to pre-credentialed media.

Later in the afternoon, President Obama and Mrs. Obama will depart the U.S. Capitol en route Joint Base Andrews. While at Joint Base Andrews, President Obama will deliver remarks at a farewell event with staff. The departure at the U.S. Capitol will be open to pre-credentialed media, and the arrival and remarks at Joint Base Andrews will be pooled press.

Afterward, President Obama and Mrs. Obama will depart Joint Base Andrews en route Palm Springs, California. The departure from Joint Base Andrews will be pooled press.

9:40AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY welcome President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump

North Portico

9:45AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host a tea and coffee reception with President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump

Blue Room

10:30AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route the U.S. Capitol with President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump

North Portico

11:15AM THE PRESIDENT attends the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony for President-elect Trump; THE VICE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, DR. BIDEN, Vice President-elect Pence, and Mrs. Pence also attend

U.S. Capitol

12:45PM President Obama and Mrs. Obama depart the U.S. Capitol en route Joint Base Andrews

U.S. Capitol

1:10PM President Obama delivers remarks at a Joint Base Andrews farewell event; Mrs. Obama also attends

Joint Base Andrews

1:40PM President Obama and Mrs. Obama depart Joint Base Andrews en route Palm Springs, California

Joint Base Andrews

